Sam Houston High School in Arlington placed on lockdown after shooting in area, police say

James Hartley
·1 min read

Sam Houston High School in Arlington went on lockdown Monday afternoon with no immediate threat to the students after Arlington police said gunshots were fired in the area of the school, off its property.

Arlington police tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident. The school was on lockdown while police investigated the incident and around 2:45 p.m. was working with police on a “structured and controlled” release, according to a tweet from the department.

Police asked parents to stage on the west side of the school for the release but did not announce if they had anybody in custody. They stressed that there were no active threats to students and that the incident happened off campus.

Police did not immediately reply to a request for additional information.

— This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

