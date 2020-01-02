Sam Smith shares photo of 17-year-old self with inspiring message originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Sam Smith is opening up on the challenges they've faced in the last decade.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 27, shared a post on Instagram of their 17-year-old self on the last day of 2019, expressing how much they've grown and what they've learned through their struggles in recent years.

"I find times like these are this crazy mix of happy and sad, where we look back at the last 10 years and think of all we’ve been through in our lives," the singer began the post.

Smith said the influx of throwback photos reflecting on the decade on their feed inspired them to look back on their own memories.

"This picture made me emotional because the confidence and freedom I’ve felt the last year is EVERYTHING I had those 10 years ago," Smith wrote alongside a shot of their younger self. "This to me is a beautiful and important reminder that as we get older, life can get tough."

"As growing adults we get launched into this sometimes cruel and heartless world," Smith continued. "And through that we sometimes feel like we lose ourselves and that spark we once had. But the truth is, if we fight on, do the work, keep singing, dancing and loving... we will be ok."

Smith reflected on bullying they faced 10 years ago and how they didn't let it impact their journey to self-love.

"The kid in this picture went to school everyday in their non binary gloriousness and ignored every stare or verbal taunt that was thrown their way. That kid never left. They just had some hardcore feelings to feel," Smith wrote.

The singer added a message of support and assurance for fans in the new year. "To all you beautiful humans on the last day of 2019, my only advice after my very short time on this earth is... FEEL IT ALL!!!! And celebrate your sexy selves," Smith added.

In September, Smith announced they would use the pronouns "they/them" after coming out as gender nonbinary earlier this year.

"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," Smith wrote.