Sam Zell Joins Chorus Urging Biden to Back U.S. Shale Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Sam Zell is joining the chorus of energy industry leaders and lawmakers calling on President Joe Biden to offer more support to U.S. shale as the country cuts off oil supplies from Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The expansion that the shale industry would normally go through at such high oil prices is not happening “because the administration is so negative and so discouraging,” Zell said in an interview for Bloomberg Television.

“The transition from fossil fuels to renewables is going to be a very long process, and we are acting as though it is going to be a next-week process,” Zell said. “At the same time that Biden was prohibiting import of Russian oil he was doubling down on renewable and blocking pipelines.”

The isolation of Russia’s massive energy industry following its invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices in New York surging as high as $130 a barrel on Monday. But Wall Street was already expecting oil to rise past $100 before the war as the economic rebound from the pandemic boosts demand, while supplies remain limited.

Shale producers themselves, under pressure from shareholders, have been holding off on increasing production. They’ve been focusing instead on improving investor returns and trying to avoid a repeat of the boom and bust cycles that culminated with an unprecedented market crash in 2020, when lockdowns and grounded flights sent consumption plunging.

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won’t Drill More

Biden’s administration has actually been asking explorers to pump more oil since last year, but publicly traded players have pledged to limit 2022 output increases to no more than 5%.

Story continues

The administration argues it’s not standing in the way of increased output. Explorers can increase production if they want to, taking advantage of thousands of unused drilling permits they already have, White House National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said on Bloomberg Television last week.

Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s senior energy security adviser, said in an interview Wednesday he finds it “appalling” that some producers are holding back on production “because their financiers aren’t allowing them to.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday oil and gas companies with issued permits have “the capacity” to drill. Many of these companies are making record profits and are facing pressure to return cash to investors, Psaki said. “We’re asking them to go use the approved permits, use the unused space and go get more supply out of the ground in our own country.”

Department of Energy officials including Secretary Jennifer Granholm will meet with representatives from Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Plc and some shale producers this week on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. could double its rate of oil production growth over the next 18 months but “it’s going to take cooperation with Biden, it’s going to take co-operation with our shareholders,” said Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin. He declined to comment on the existence of, or any involvement in, talks with government officials.

Shale explorers’ list of requests includes restarting federal lease sales, approving liquefied natural gas permits and supporting new pipelines.

While pessimistic about the industry’s growth prospects, Zell said he still has shale investments and will hold on to them.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.