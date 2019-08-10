For Sama : A Chronicle of the Syrian Tragedy

It seems somehow profane that, outside of the Near East, the Syrian ordeal is not heard of much anymore. Then again, it never really was.

The course of events that reduced Syria to its present condition began in March 2011 when Syrians took their place in the great revolts sweeping Arab lands and marched against the tyranny of Bashar al-Assad. With undaunted courage, these demonstrators called for regime change under the roof of a regime that did not possess the will to change. What the Assad government did possess, and amply so, were the means of repression, which it wielded against the luckless Sunni majority without mercy.

Syria’s Baathist security services, men of the mukhabarat, unleashed such extravagant violence on the protesters that they could not even see fit to spare a 13-year-old named Hamza Ali al-Khateeb, who had scrawled an anti-regime slogan in the southern town of Dara. After a month in captivity, Hamza’s body was returned to his parents lifeless and appallingly disfigured by torture. Instead of falling silent at this wanton display of official sadism, the democracy movement soon flared into a full-fledged armed rebellion.

The story of Syria’s attempted democratic revolution is an unmitigated tragedy. As the struggle intensified, the hereditary regime in Damascus’s growing catalogue of atrocities and massacres helped usher the rebellion into an ethnic and sectarian civil war. Assad’s declared “anti-terrorist” campaign, like his father’s in Hama decades before, failed to distinguish between combatants and noncombatants, and actually concentrated fire on liberal elements of the opposition, thereby empowering the more hardline holy warriors, e.g., al-Qaeda and ISIS.

After initial hesitation, President Obama declared that Assad must go, but without lending more than grudging assistance to rebel groups fighting to achieve that outcome. (These rebels were relentlessly, and quite falsely, belittled by the leader of the free world as little more than “farmers, pharmacists, and doctors.” The “red line” that would, if crossed, spur America’s military intervention, Obama pronounced, would be Assad’s use of chemical weapons. When Assad deployed these ghastly armaments against civilians in a suburb of Damascus in 2013, however, the punitive measures never materialized. Instead, the White House abruptly deferred to the Kremlin, Assad’s ally and patron, to hold the dictator to account for his crimes against humanity. This episode illustrated in sharp relief that, whatever the human cost, Syrians would be left to fend for themselves. Before long, the entire subject disappeared from public discussion.

A small but resilient camp remains unreconciled to the pervasive silence that hangs over what has been called Syria’s impossible revolution. They will find encouragement in a rich and heart-wrenching new documentary that sheds light not only on the powerful enemies of the Syrian resistance, but on the ardent sentiments for freedom that brought it about. For Sama is a missive from a young mother, Waad al-Kateab, to her daughter, elegantly telling the story of al-Kateab’s life through five harrowing years of the uprising in her beloved Aleppo, Syria’s most populous city. The film opens with this “headstrong” narrator begging her daughter’s forgiveness for bringing her into the world at the very moment it looked to be falling apart. Al-Kateab’s labor is suffused with the hope that one day Sama might understand “what we were fighting for.” Scenes of protest in early 2012 at the University of Aleppo, a locus of opposition politics, set the stage. The Syrian people were “drowning in corruption, injustice, and oppression,” al-Kateab narrates, and the source of the malady is not hard to discern.

Syria’s state and society had been beggared and hollowed out by decades of dictatorship and the “divide-and-rule” tactics by which the Alawite minority maintained its tenuous grip on power. As the dogged throngs of students raised their voices against the dictator and defaced murals of his thuggish visage, their chant resonated: “We’ll live in dignity or die.”

This came as something of a surprise, and not only to the moribund regime. The seat of Syrian commerce and enterprise, Aleppo has long been considered a city brimming with pragmatism and prudence. It was in Damascus, according to the received wisdom, where the banners of pan-Arabism and other great political causes would be unfurled. In Aleppo, by contrast, the merchant class could be expected to make the accommodations necessary to carry on with business as usual. However, when their countrymen began to defy the mighty Assad dynasty, Aleppo did not try to wait out the storm. Al-Kateab seems to intone the prevailing spirit of the city when she asserts that “the only thing we cared about was the revolution.”