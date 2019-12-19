Samantha Bee Breaks Down Why Impeaching Trump Is Far From ‘Pointless’

After a cold open parody of A Christmas Carol that found Samantha Bee as Ebenezer Scrooge waking up from her Trump nightmare to celebrate Impeachment Day, the Full Frontal host wished her viewers a very “Merry Impeach-mas.”

“Look, we should all take a moment to feel excited that Trump is finally facing a consequence,” Bee said before cutting off her audience’s cheers with, “OK, moment’s over, time for people to ruin it.” With that she cut to a series of clips of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) throwing cold water on any excitement by vowing to let Trump off the hook during his Senate trial.

“The really galling thing about the GOP firewall around Trump is that he's still openly doing the same crimes they’re protecting him for,” the host said, pointing to “nightmare before Christmas” Rudy Giuliani, who was back in Ukraine just last week continuing to search for dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Rudy is still doing the stuff that got the president impeached today and he doesn't seem worried at all that there are going to be any consequences,” Bee said, playing a clip of Giuliani telling Fox he’s not “afraid” of being indicted himself. “Excuse me, but the only time Rudy Giuliani feels fear is when he gets too close to a very crisp apple,” Bee joked. “One bite and those teeth fly out of his face.”

Looking ahead, Bee predicted that come January “this whole process is going to get even uglier,” with Graham showing off his “best Kavanaugh-confirming sneer” and McConnell trying to “rush the impeachment trial through in 15 minutes.”

“This whole process is already excruciating and it’s going to get worse,” Bee said. “It might even feel like impeaching Trump was pointless. But it’s not. In a world where old rich white dudes seem to increasingly operate with impunity, today Trump faces the tiniest bit of ‘punity’ and that is magic.”

The opening segment ended with David Alan Grier’s Santa Claus bringing Bee the one gift she’s always wanted: the approved articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

