Samantha Bee Spots Real Reason For GOP Fearmongering On COVID-19 Vaccines, Mandates

Samantha Bee said Wednesday that Republicans “need to be honest” about why they’re stoking anger about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.

Republicans aren’t really afraid of them, said the “Full Frontal” host.

Instead, they are just terrified of “the hate-filled, conspiracy-loving base they have cultivated.”

“But you know what, it’s their fucking problem ... not ours,” she added.

