Samantha Josephson: Mother of South Carolina college student killed in fake Uber calls daughter’s death ‘vile’

The grieving mother of a 21-year-old college student who was killed after getting into a car she mistook as her Uber ride has decried her daughter’s alleged murderer in an emotional court appearance in which she called the death “vile” and “senseless”.

The daughter, Samantha Josephson, was found dead Friday afternoon after going missing early that morning. Josephson, a student at the University of South Carolina, had been separated jumped into the back of a black Chevy Impala at around 2am and was found 14 hours later by turkey hunters.

Police say that her alleged killer used child locks to keep her in the vehicle.

“There are no words to describe the immense pain, his actions have caused our family and friends. He's taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life. Shame on him. We thought he would be here to see his evil face,” Marci Josephson, the mother, said in court.

She continued: “I can not fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl and steal her life away. His actions were senseless, vile and unacceptable. It sickens us to think that his face was the last thing that my baby girl saw on this earth.”

Police have not said how Josephson died, but said her body was found with several wounds on her face head, neck, upper body, leg, and foot. Police say her alleged killer, Nathaniel Rowland, knew the area where her body was found.

“His selfish, unspeakable and violent actions have created a hole in the universe,” Ms Josephson said.

The young woman’s father, Seymour Josephson, confirmed his daughter’s death on Facebook.

“It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten (sic). It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this,” he wrote.

The killing was also discussed by South Carolina governor Henry McMaster.

“I ask every South Carolinian to join us in praying for the Josephson family,” Mr McMaster wrote on Twitter. “Let us also pray for the men and women of law enforcement as they fight to bring evil to justice.”

Uber has declined to comment on the case, and the company’s website suggests checking license plates and the picture displayed in their app against the drivers in vehicles before entering a vehicle.