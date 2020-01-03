Samantha Power on Iran: 'This is likely to get ugly very quickly'

In response to a U.S. missile strike on Thursday that killed top Iranian intelligence commander Qassem Soleimani, sharply escalating tensions between the two countries, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power warned the attack could have catastrophic consequences.

“This is likely to get very ugly very quickly,” Power tweeted hours after the strike.

“A flag is not a strategy,” she added, in reference to an image of the American flag posted on Twitter by President Donald Trump on Thursday prior to a statement about the strike from the Pentagon.

In that statement, the Pentagon said Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” On Friday, Trump condemned Soleimani, saying he had “killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised retaliation and called for three days of national mourning.

Power, who served for over three years as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, appeared on Yahoo Finance’s “Influencers with Andy Serwer” in September, denouncing what she perceived as the Trump administration’s erratic approach to diplomacy amid news of Trump’s then-willingness to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“There's plenty to talk to Iran about, and to condemn Iran for,” Power told Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer. “But to go from 0 to 60, to have Trump and Rouhani meet, as happened in North Korea, as we saw in North Korea, when you haven't done the legwork, when you haven't done the preparation, when you don't know why you're there other than to be able to tweet a photo of having been there, that is not a recipe for foreign policy success.”

Another top foreign policy official under Obama, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, criticized the Trump administration’s approach to Iran during an appearance on “Influencers with Andy Serwer” in October.

“I think the Trump administration has a perception, whether they're dealing with Iran, or China, or any of these ancient cultures, that have a history, and a pride, and a philosophy of their position in the world, which may not accord to our view of their position in the world, but that they're not going to just back down because we say, ‘boo,’” she said.

“Too often, we see the president backing down, after escalating and raising expectations,” added Rice, who served as National Security Advisor during President Barack Obama’s second term.

Rice condemned what she considers Trump’s use of U.S. policy abroad to pursue his political objectives at home, citing the pressure he placed on Ukrainian officials to open an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It’s actually not America first — it’s me first,” Rice said of Trump’s foreign policy.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP) More

Soon after the strike on Thursday, Rice retweeted a statement from Biden.

“This Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran,” Biden’s statement says. “But this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect.”

In his statement about the attack, Trump said the killing of Soleimani was long overdue.

“He should have been taken out many years ago!” Trump said.

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on twitter @MaxZahn_.

Read more: