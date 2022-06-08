'Samantha' spray-painter 'wanted to do something to get arrested'

Jun. 7—SALEM — The man charged with opening up a can of Rustoleum on the "Bewitched" statue in downtown Salem late Monday afternoon told police he was "going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested," a prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Kylynn Chambers, 31, became homeless two weeks ago after his wife told him their marriage was over, and he was living in the Lifebridge shelter on Margin Street, his lawyer said. He had recently been looking for a new job, she said.

Now, he's being on $500 bail at the Middleton Jail, charged with vandalizing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after the episode at Lappin Park, a pursuit up Washington Street and a brief confrontation at the Salem commuter rail station.

His white cap was stained with some of the red paint Chambers allegedly used on Samantha Stephens (the actress Elizabeth Montgomery), a prosecutor told Salem District Court Judge James LaMothe during Tuesday's arraignment.

As Chambers was going about the unwanted makeover, multiple witnesses were on the phone to Salem police. As a police cruiser rolled up, Chambers dropped the can and took off running. The officers followed, albeit somewhat hindered by rush-hour traffic on Washington Street.

After police caught up with Chambers at the Salem commuter rail stop, two of the witnesses identified Chambers as the culprit, the prosecutor said.

The district attorney's office requested high cash bail for Chambers, citing a nine-page record that includes multiple escape charges in Iowa.

Heidi Shore, a lawyer representing Chambers Tuesday, said her client moved with his wife to Salem about a year ago, and that he'd held down several jobs at a market, a liquor store and a restaurant.

Chambers, she said, is a graduate of the University of Arkansas who once worked as a manager at Tyson Foods, Toys "R" Us and a regional supermarket chain.

It was not clear what led to Chambers' spiral into crime and jail terms in Iowa. Both Shore and the prosecutor agreed that a mental health evaluation might be helpful.

A pretrial hearing is set for June 30.

A cleanup crew was able to clean the paint from the statue shortly after the incident.

The statue is one of a series of similar tributes to classic shows that were erected around the country by the TV Land cable channel in the early 2000s. "Bewitched" was actually set in a suburb outside of New York City, but filmed two episodes in Salem in 1970.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

