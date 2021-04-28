Samantha Wilson to plead guilty of murder of Grand Forks teen Jonah Borth

Apr. 27—Samantha Wilson, the woman accused of fatally shooting a Grand Forks teen in her Northwood home last year, has filed a plea agreement. A plea hearing has been scheduled for Friday morning, April 30, where Grand Forks County District Judge Jay Knudson will consider whether to accept the agreement.

Wilson, 33, is facing up to life in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jonah Borth. The plea agreement stipulates that she spend 15 years in prison and an additional five years under supervised release. She would also be required to register as an offender against children. Included in the sentence is an additional five years in prison for spitting on a correctional officer at the Grand Forks County Jail, which would be served concurrently with her 15-year sentence.

Should Knudson reject the agreement on Friday, Wilson will remain scheduled for trial in late September.

"Right now we're in the stage where we're trying to put everything together so that we have a predictable outcome," said Wilson's attorney, Rhiannon Gorham. "There's always a chance of trial, but I think after Friday we'll have a better answer about where this case is going."

Related coverage:

— Details still scant in Northwood shooting incident, residents say suspect was known by few

— Woman makes first court appearance in shooting of 15-year-old Grand Forks boy

— Northwood woman arrested in relation to shooting death of 15-year-old

— Northwood woman accused of murdering Grand Forks teen deemed fit to stand trial

— Judge to consider whether Samantha Wilson's statements to police shortly after the death of Jonah Borth can be used

Wilson was arrested on Jan. 27, 2020, on suspicion of shooting Borth with a 9mm pistol. Investigators have since testified that Borth and Wilson were in her Northwood home with Borth's father and Wilson's two children. Wilson and Borth are described as having a friendly, loving relationship, but according to testimony, Wilson fired the gun when Borth attempted to give her a hug.

Borth's father and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures but the teen died on the scene.

Wilson's legal proceedings were stayed pending an evaluation by the state hospital, but she was deemed mentally fit to stand trial in August.