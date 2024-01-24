Samantha Woll killing: Judge finds enough evidence for case against suspect to proceed

There’s enough evidence for the case to proceed against a Detroit man accused of fatally stabbing Jewish leader and Democrat activist Samantha Woll, a 36th District Court judge ruled Tuesday after two days of testimony in a preliminary examination.

Judge Kenneth King sent the case against Michael Jackson-Bolanos to trial court with an added first-degree murder charge, saying “whoever did this had ample opportunity to reflect on their actions,” before stabbing her eight times in the head and neck during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown.

At various points during the hearing, Woll's mother, Margo Woll, trembled with emotion, Woll's father, Douglas Woll, left the courtroom as a neighbor recounted discovering the body, and Jackson-Bolanos quietly shook his head as attorneys argued the validity of cellphone and security system data implicating him as the suspect.

Samantha Woll's father, Douglas Woll, speaks with his wife, Margo, during the second day of the preliminary hearing inside the 36th District Court in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Michael Jackson-Bolanos is accused of stabbing Woll eight times during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown.

Before King made his decision to allow the case to move forward, he weighed alternative theories of the case.

Jackson-Bolanos' defense attorney, Brian Brown, argued in court Tuesday that prosecutors have no evidence tying his client to Woll or her home. And he challenged the timeline the prosecution laid out, claiming his client could not have committed the crime in the narrow time frame authorities presented.

It's possible that Jackson-Bolanos, 28, stumbled upon Woll's body while stealing from nearby vehicles and attempted to steal from her, getting a small amount of her blood on his jacket, King said.

But it's also possible that Jackson-Bolanos did enter Woll's home, stabbed her eight times, and left in a hurry, King added.

“Both options are plausible, it could go either way," King said. A jury may ultimately decide Jackson-Bolanos' fate at trial, he said.

At the end of the hearing, Margo and Douglas Woll embraced, then left the courtroom together.

Suspect tracked by video on suspicious walk

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey pointed to surveillance video and cellphone location data used by the FBI to trace suspects in real time, showing Jackson-Bolanos in the area of Woll’s home when her security system’s motion sensor last showed movement before she was found stabbed to death. A coat at his girlfriend’s house matched the one he appeared to be wearing in surveillance video captured at numerous nearby locations also tested positive for Woll’s blood.

Elsey said Tuesday that authorities have footage of Jackson-Bolanos from 18 locations and 35 video systems the morning Woll was killed, across a timeline that mirrors where cellphone location data and motion sensor alerts from Woll's home security system, according to testimony from the first portion of the hearing, held Jan. 16.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, speaks with one of his attorneys during the second day of preliminary hearing inside the 36th District Court in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Jackson-Bolanos is accused of stabbing Woll eight times during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown.

Elsey on Tuesday focused on a compilation video that investigators testified shows Jackson-Bolanos in all black, a mask and blue surgical gloves walking from a Midtown apartment in the 400 block of Alexandrine Street, previously described as his girlfriend’s home, to Woll’s neighborhood in Lafayette Park the morning of her killing.

Surveillance footage showed a person who appeared to be Jackson-Bolanos leaving the Midtown apartment at 12:42 a.m., and a figure in the same or similar clothing walking through various points downtown.

During the trek, footage shows the figure looking through apartment windows and into vehicles or attempting to open car doors. A homicide detective on the case testified that Jackson-Bolanos, who has a criminal history of theft, eventually admitted to "fumbling with cars" on Oct. 21 after first lying about it to investigators.

At about 3:50 a.m., about a half-hour before Woll’s security system last registered motion in her living room, video footage showed Jackson-Bolanos walking by an elementary school near Woll's home and attempted to open car doors, Sgt. Lance Sullivan, who supervised video extraction in the case, testified.

Last week, authorities testified that Woll’s security system showed motion at 4:20 a.m. in her living room, where she was believed to be sleeping with her front door open before she was stabbed. Police testified that cellphone location data showed him in the area of her home between 3:50 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.

Authorities were unable to track Jackson-Bolanos by video from 4 a.m. to 4:20 a.m., Sullivan testified. At about 4:23 am, the figure is seen walking across the Macomb Street bridge over I-375, near Woll’s home on Joliet, back toward downtown.

Sgt. Lance Sullivan with the Detroit Police Department testifies inside a courtroom during the second day of preliminary hearing inside the 36th District Court in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Brown, the defense attorney, spent a lengthy amount of time pressing Detroit police on how they were able to identify his client in surveillance videos. Brown argued that his client is the victim of “circumstance,” and that there’s no evidence showing he was ever inside Woll’s home.

And Brown maintained there was not enough time, he said, for Jackson-Bolanos to perpetrate the crime, which, police testified, appeared to involve a struggle.

"They want you to think that my client went inside this apartment, struggled with her, beat her up, stabbed her seven or eight times ... and then was able to make it back a quarter of a mile away from the scene of the crime, not running," Brown said.

"They can't tell you whether or not my client actually entered the location," Brown continued. "They want to say, 'Oh, he was in the general area. So therefore he had to do it.'"

Brown argued that the killing likely happened prior to 4:20 a.m., when the prosecution believes the crime occurred. He noted that Woll’s cellphone was last unlocked at 1:35 a.m. and that a neighbor reported hearing a scream at 1:38.

King agreed it was “peculiar” that such a small amount of blood was on Jackson-Bolanos’ coat, given the large amount of blood at the crime scene. He also found it peculiar that nothing was stolen from Woll's home, given that the prosecution's theory is that Jackson-Bolanos was stealing from vehicles the night he was accused of invading Woll's home.

But Elsey said investigators asked Jackson-Bolanos if he had come across a body that evening. He allegedly told investigators he did not see anything out of the ordinary, Elsey said.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit. She had attended a wedding the night before she was killed.

A family friend of Samantha Woll sits in the courtroom on the second day of the preliminary hearing of Woll]s murder inside the 36th District Court in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Her mysterious death left Detroit area Jewish and interfaith communities shocked and in search of answers for weeks before Jackson-Bolanos was charged Dec. 13. A previous suspect who knew Woll was taken into custody in November, never charged and later released.

Jackson-Bolanos is due in Third Circuit Court on Jan. 30 for arraignment on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion and lying to police.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Samantha Woll killing: Case can proceed despite challenges to timeline