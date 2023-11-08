Samantha Woll stabbing: suspect arrested over two weeks after Detroit murder

A suspect has been taken into custody over the murder of Samantha Woll, more than two weeks after the Detroit synagogue leader was found dead.

Detroit Police Chief James E White announced the news on Wednesday, but said that investigations were ongoing.

The 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood on the morning of Saturday October 21.

Authorities believe she was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

In a statement shared on X, chief White said: “As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.

“The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.

“Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."

Woll, a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

Police previously said that there was no evidence that her murder was motivated by antisemitism.

Chief White said that Woll attended a wedding just hours before her death on the evening of Friday. She left shortly after midnight.

Samantha Woll was found dead on at her Detroit home on October 21 (Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue)

Nearly six hours later, at around 6.30am, somebody called 911 reporting an unresponsive person at her home. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Woll’s body.

There was no evidence of forced entry at Woll’s home and there were no signs that she tried to defend herself, Chief White said.

A couple who live near to Woll’s home previously revealed that the tires of their vehicle had been slashed in the same weekend as the murder.

“It’s very family friendly here ...,” the neighbour, who did not want to be named, told Fox News. “There are a lot of families and playgrounds. We’ve been down here since 1992 and nothing like this has ever happened. Something this violent, it’s scary.”

She added that although she did not know Woll, her violent death had shaken the community. “I don’t know if it’s connected or not, but it’s unnerving. It’s unnerving right now because you don’t know,” she said.