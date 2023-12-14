Samantha Woll's blood was found on suspect's jacket – but he claims innocence

Samantha Woll's blood was found on the jacket of a man accused of stabbing to death the prominent Detroit Jewish leader during an Oct. 21 home invasion, a Wayne County assistant prosecutor revealed in court Wednesday.

The DNA evidence was the smoking gun police needed to charge the suspect – Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit – in the high-profile killing. But Jackson-Bolanos maintains his innocence.

In fact, his lawyer, Brian Brown, described him as being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," and believes his client will be absolved of the charges against him, which include felony murder during a first-degree home invasion and lying to police officers.

"When all the cards fall, I feel fairly confident that the allegations are not going to stand," Brown told the Free Press. He cited statements from his client that he would not disclose before looking at the evidence the prosecution has against his client.

Brown noted that police had previously fingered a different suspect in the killing, and that his client does not have a violent criminal history. Jackson-Bolanos previously spent four years in prison from 2014-2018 and two years probation from 2019-2021 for crimes related to auto theft.

"It’s pretty significant that they originally arrested an individual prior to arresting my client, I'm going to be looking at the circumstances around that," Brown said.

"Truthfully, I think it was a lot of publicity this case was receiving, a lot of pressure on the Detroit Police Department to hopefully come up with somebody and my client maintains his innocence — and I think he was just a victim of circumstance and not an individual who perpetrated this crime."

Jackson-Bolanos, who is not believed to have known Woll, is accused of entering Woll's Lafayette Park home and stabbing her eight times using a "straight edge cutting instrument," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. He's also accused of lying to detectives about stealing and attempting to steal from cars in the area of Woll's home the day of the crime.

In this frame capture from a press conference, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announces charges in the killing of Samantha Woll, Detroit synagogue leader.

During Jackson-Bolanos' Wednesday afternoon arraignment before Magistrate William T. Burton Jr., Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said Woll's door had been unlocked, and that her security system detected motion at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 21 in her living room, where she had presumably fallen asleep.

Elsey described the killing as a "crime of opportunity." He said the suspect had been prowling through the area in the late night stealing items out of cars in Woll's neighborhood when he entered her home and stabbed her eight times — "wounds in and around her neck, wounds designed to kill her," Elsey said.

Samantha Woll, 40, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found fatally stabbed outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Blood was discovered in her living room, Elsey said; a trail of blood led to the front door and outside, where she was found lying dead in front of her neighbor's home in the 1360 block of Joliet Place, surrounded by a pool of blood, about two hours later.

Elsey said the prosecution has a collection of evidence that includes videos placing him in the area of Woll's home, cellphone records, digital trails and DNA evidence. Detroit police retrieved the jacket he was believed to have been wearing that night from his girlfriend's home. It had Woll's blood on it, authorities said.

More: Detroit man, 28, charged in killing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll

More: Samantha Woll's family issues statement after Detroit man charged in her killing

"When given an opportunity to explain why that blood was there — he couldn't explain it," Elsey said in court.

But Brown pushed back. Not only does his client lack a violent criminal history, but "not once did I hear (Elsey) mention that they had my client on one of these videos, either entering or exiting from this particular location," Brown said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Jackson-Bolanos appeared on Detroit police's radar within the last three weeks.

Detroit Police Chief James White holds a press conference to give an update on the investigation involving the murder of Samantha Woll this past weekend at the Detroit Police headquarters in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

Jackson-Bolanos was identified for suspected criminal activity in the area; police were curious about his actions, White said. Police linked him to a few larcenies and brought him in for questioning, White said. "What had transpired during questioning was concerning," White said.

Elsey said Jackson-Bolanos was first brought into custody on Nov. 30, while police were awaiting DNA evidence. He was taken into custody again Sunday, and by Wednesday, chargers were announced against him.

Elsey said in court that between Nov. 30 and Sunday, phone records indicated that Jackson-Bolanos had searched for Greyhound tickets.

Brown, however, said if his client truly wanted to flee, he could have.

"Knowing that his DNA was being recovered, he would have left town, he wouldn't have waited around to be rearrested," Brown argued.

Jackson-Bolanos was ordered held without bond.

Woll's killing made national headlines and sent shock waves through Jewish and interfaith communities in metro Detroit. Woll, 40, was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit.

She was also well known among Michigan Democratic leadership, having worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and on the reelection campaign of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Those who knew Woll described her as a leader whose kindness and dedication to justice were among some of her best qualities.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Samantha Woll's blood found on jacket – but suspect claims innocence