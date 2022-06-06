Samarco to appear on manslaughter charge June 21 in Ogdensburg City Court

Jun. 6—OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man charged with manslaughter in connection with his infant daughter's death had his scheduled preliminary hearing set for Tuesday removed from Ogdensburg City Court's docket and he will now appear on June 21.

Ogdensburg police charged Trevor J. Samarco, 34, of 423 Belmont Courts, with second-degree manslaughter, a felony, stemming from an investigation into a report at 11:31 a.m. May 11 of an unresponsive 11-month-old baby at his residence. Samarco allegedly "recklessly" caused the death of his daughter Amelia by leaving her unattended in the bathtub, according to the felony complaint filed by Detective Jarret B. LeClair.

Samarco is being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 7, but at the request of Samarco's counsel, Amy L. Dona from the county Conflict Defender's Office, it was removed from the calendar and his next appearance was set for 10 a.m. June 21 in City Court.

Messages left for Ms. Dona seeking comment were not returned.

At his arraignment on May 11 in City Court, Samarco stated that city police were corrupt and "making me look bad by charging me with second-degree manslaughter."

Samarco had also addressed Judge Marcia L. LeMay, who told him not to say anything to her and that police could use anything he said against him.

"How I get second-degree manslaughter is beyond me," Samarco said. "Your honor, I feel like it's a ploy to make me look like a bad guy."