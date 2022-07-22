Samaria Rice wants us to remember her son Tamir. I've watched her fight to make sure we do.

Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Tamir Rice’s mother was beaming.

Samaria Rice floated among the outdoor crowd, the hem of her light, gauzy dress billowing in the breeze like wings. Her face was aglow with pink sparkly eyeshadow and an easy smile as she greeted more than 200 guests who joined her last weekend near the same spot where, eight years earlier, a white Cleveland police officer had killed her beautiful Black, 12-year-old boy.

She hugged family and friends, including other mothers who have lost their sons to gun violence. She welcomed strangers, too, as young children ran around her chasing butterflies the Rice family had just released into the air. She kept reaching down to run her palm across the tops of tiny heads.

This was a Samaria Rice I have never known, until now. Her dream of a butterfly memorial for her son, a paved, quiet place with pollinating flowers and a plaque engraved with the face of her son, had finally come true. What a hard-earned moment of joy.

A child killed. A mother's pain.

Samaria Rice talks to a group of people who gathered in Cleveland on July 16, 2022, to remember her son Tamir Rice, who was killed by police officers eight years ago.
Samaria Rice talks to a group of people who gathered in Cleveland on July 16, 2022, to remember her son Tamir Rice, who was killed by police officers eight years ago.

A practiced activist now, she was at ease when she spoke at the lectern, urging unity and love – and calling for justice for Black families across America. “I am Tamir’s voice,” she told the crowd. “Tamir just turned 20 years old on the 25th of June.” Present tense. Her habit, I’ve noticed over the years.

She was happy, but she wanted everyone to know she will never heal. “I will be in pain for the rest of my life.”

Why is my gay marriage still debated? We told our wedding guests about gay marriage inequality. We thought it was in the past.

I first met Samaria Rice in the early days after police officer Timothy Loehmann had shot and killed her son. One minute, Tamir was playing with a friend’s pellet gun at a gazebo in the Cudell Recreation Center. A police car swooped up next to him, and seconds later he was on the ground. Tamir’s 14-year-old sister, who was nearby, saw that he had been shot and started to scream. The officers handcuffed her as Tamir lay alone on the ground for nearly four minutes, mortally wounded.

All of this was caught on a security camera on that cold day in November. The grainy black-and-white video was published around the world.

In those early days, Samaria Rice’s grief was visibly raw, her face an emblem of Black mothers in mourning. At news conferences, she stood mostly silent, surrounded by men speaking for her. Back then, she had mostly two gazes: looking downward, her eyelids at half-mast, or focused into the distance, over the shoulders of the journalists, TV cameras and activists closing in.

Bad cops deserve to be exposed. Police must stop dodging information requests.

Speaking to Samaria a year after the shooting

A month before the first anniversary of Tamir’s death, I sat down with Samaria for a long interview. It was a conversation that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Back then, she was consumed with self-blame for not knowing that Tamir had borrowed a friend’s toy gun. He knew she didn’t allow them.

An undated family photo of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old shot dead by police while holding a toy gun in Cleveland in 2014.
An undated family photo of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old shot dead by police while holding a toy gun in Cleveland in 2014.

“He and his sister came into the house for lunch,” she told me that day. “I made them turkey sandwiches. They ate for 15, 20 minutes, I don’t know. It was a regular day. They had their coats on. I wasn’t paying attention. Maybe he already had that gun. Maybe if I had made him take his coat off for lunch, I would have seen it.”

Monkeypox treatment: Treating HIV taught us about inclusive care. Now monkeypox is testing what we learned.

Throughout our interview, she weighed her words, checking with her lawyer in the room to make sure she wasn’t overstepping. “I’ve been thrown into politics,” she said. “I can’t say what I want to say. I’m not used to letting anyone have control over me. I’ve been trying to be in control of my own life for a long time.”

She took control of her son's legacy

That Samaria Rice is long gone.

She will not be used and is fiercely protective of Tamir’s legacy. She has rejected requests to use her or her son in political campaign ads. If you are a public figure claiming that Tamir’s death changed you in some way, Samaria wants to know why you never reached out to her. She has been outspoken in her criticism of activists who want to exploit her son’s name for attention and, sometimes, financial gain.

“You know, me and my children, we saw Trayvon (Martin); then we saw Eric Garner, then Michael Brown,” she told Essence magazine in 2019. “Then guess who we saw next? ... My son was murdered and that’s the bottom line. I’m not interested in a political side. I’m interested in the right side.”

Police killed her son in front of her:Now this Baltimore mom is fighting for reform

The two Cleveland officers involved in Tamir’s death were never charged or indicted. More than two years after the shooting, the city fired Loehmann, not for killing Tamir but for failing to disclose that he had been released for incompetence from a previous suburban police job. Twice, he has tried to be hired as a police officer in another town. Twice, his history has quickly caught up with him. Samaria makes sure of that.

After Cleveland settled with the Rice family for $6 million, Samaria founded The Tamir Rice Foundation to provide afterschool programs in arts and culture for the city’s children. The park gazebo where Tamir was shot is now a temporary art exhibit at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, a place for children to play.

Samaria no longer lives in Cleveland. Two years ago, she left Ohio. “It did help to get away,” she told me. “It helps some.”

'Thank you for still caring about what happened to my boy'

After the memorial dedication, I found her sitting on a bench with her four grandchildren. For a moment she got to be a doting grandmother, basking in the company of the babies of her babies. Then people started surrounding her and she rose to greet them.

Our paths have crossed numerous times over the years, including when she spoke in 2016 at Kent State University’s annual commemoration for the four students who were killed by Ohio National Guardsmen on May 4, 1970. Whenever she sees me, I am carrying a journalist’s notebook, a reminder that I am working.

Samaria Rice sits with her grandchildren after a ceremony to remember her son Tamir Rice, who was killed in Cleveland by police eight years ago.
Samaria Rice sits with her grandchildren after a ceremony to remember her son Tamir Rice, who was killed in Cleveland by police eight years ago.

For the memorial dedication, I was an invited guest, along with my husband, Sen. Sherrod Brown. I still carried a notebook and wore a camera, my signals that I am working. This time, she ignored them and pulled me into a hug.

“Thank you for being here,” she said repeatedly. “Thank you for still caring about what happened to my boy.” This is the mantra of families who’ve lost children to gun violence, I’ve learned. They expect to be forgotten.

Abortion laws are about religion: No room for religious liberty in abortion debate? Since when are we a one-faith nation?

During our interview in 2015, Samaria told me she regularly watched that grainy video of Tamir. “I watch that video over and over,” she said. “I have to. It’s the last video I have of my child alive. I see that police car speed up to Tamir. There’s no time. There’s no time for my boy to understand what is happening. He didn’t have a lot of suspicions about people. I look at him in that video and I’m wondering: ‘What are you thinking right now? Do you know what’s about to happen to you?’ "

Eight years later, she still watches that video.

“Sometimes,” she said softly, after I asked. “Sometimes I do. It’s the last time I can see him playing.”

More from Connie Schultz

►10-year-old Ohio girl: Here's what happens to a victimized child when the singular focus is on saving babies

►The definition of true patriotism: We continue the work to make America better

►Cassidy Hutchinson may be no hero: But Jan. 6 witness still shows more guts than all the president's men

USA TODAY columnist Connie Schultz is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” is a New York Times bestseller. You can reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz 

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tamir Rice death: After police killed him, his mother became his voice

Recommended Stories

  • Search expands for Tri-City serial rapist victims in Seattle, Tacoma and Oregon

    They met him through an online escort website, say police.

  • Can you leave children home alone during the school holidays?

    The NSPCC has provided some guidance about leaving children home alone in the summer holidays.

  • NC has almost 40 different kinds of snakes. These are the ones to watch for

    You may be freaked out by all kinds of snakes, but some are more dangerous than others.

  • New Rochelle police officer acquitted at trial over off-duty punching of suspect

    Michael Vaccaro was found not guilty of attempted assault charges after being caught on video punching a man who was being restrained by other police.

  • On-duty SE Indiana police officer arrested on DUI month after he was sworn in

    A police officer in Southeast Indiana was arrested on duty Thursday night.

  • 'Zoox' seeks to test robotaxi in California

    STORY: This is new robotaxi - called ‘VH6’ that could soon be hitting the streets of California.Jesse Levinson is the co-founder of self-driving technology firm Zoox, which is owned by Amazon.Zoox says it’s gearing up to launch its robotaxi business.and has applied for a permit in California to test-drive it.[Jesse Levinson, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer / Zoox]"So right now we're taking one of the very first rides in our ground up robotaxi. So you'll notice there's no steering wheel, nobody's driving, it's driving all by itself. And we're navigating a pretty tight set of turns in this parking lot."The VH6 has room for four passengers, with two facing each other.It’s produced in Zoox’s ‘Kato’ factory in Fremont, California,a city where Tesla also builds its cars.[Mark Rosekind, Chief Safety Division Officer / Zoox]"Trust is huge. So people love to talk about, how are we going to get people in these vehicles? We've got to make sure we have the safety data that absolutely demonstrates this is a great opportunity to help improve safety. We've got to be transparent about all that, and we've got to get people in the vehicle so they realize what a great opportunity this is to help safety, the sustainability and mobility in our society."Generally, companies making driverless cars have to apply for an ‘exemption’from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.But - this exemption usually limits the number of vehicles that can be manufactured as well as the period of production.Zoox has chosen instead to self-certifyto allow the company 'to control its own destiny' and deploy vehicles at scale.Zoox says the 'Kato' factory has produced dozens of VH6s and the current location can produce tens of thousands of vehicles."So self-certification is important because we want to be able to operate our vehicle on public roads in the United States. And in order to do that, you have to self-certify that your vehicle complies with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that are relevant to your vehicle, of which there are very many. So we built this ground up architecture from the very beginning to comply with the FMVSS and the self-certification is an attestation we've actually done all that work to show that we've done that, including all the documentation, all the testing that goes along with that."But, self-certifying also make Zoox itself liable for the safety of the vehicles.Startup Cruise unveiled its vehicle called 'Origin' in 2020and applied this year for a NHTSA exemption. A source close to the company said Cruise viewed that method as more responsible and gives regulators a clearer view into the technology.Meanwhile Nuro, a self-driving startup backed by SoftBankmanufactured its 'R2' vehicles with an exemption.

  • Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead, lawyer says

    The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

  • Racine police officer Zachary Brenner will not be charged in the shooting death of Da'Shontay King

    Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson will not charge Racine police officer Zachary Brenner in the shooting death of Da'Shontay King.

  • Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

    A man accused of attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at an upstate event by apparently trying to stab the congressman was arrested and charged with attempted assault. “I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the assault Thursday. A Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said David Jakubonis, 43, was arrested after trying to attack Zeldin and was later arraigned on a charge of attempted assault in the second degree.

  • Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue

    Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday and declining revenue caught Wall Street off guard with the number of people using the platform on the rise. The latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media platform has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said that he would buy the company, and then changed his mind. Inflation has crimped advertising spending and that was a huge drag on Twitter's quarterly revenue, which slid 1% to $1.18 billion.

  • COVID health question: Should older Americans receive booster shots?

    President Biden has tested positive for COVID at age 79. Here's what all older American should know about receiving a second booster shot, with expert input and original comments.

  • Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

    Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.

  • 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

    Gainesville police arrested two men who were charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They also charged a man defending his home. during an invasion.

  • 23-Year-Old Black Man Shot 'Execution-Style' By California Police

    A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while running from the San Bernardino police in California.

  • Florida police sergeant seen grabbing officer by the throat is charged with battery and assault

    A Florida police sergeant who was seen in body camera video grabbing another officer by her throat last year was charged with battery and assault on a law

  • WATCH: Full LMPD body-camera footage shows how Shawnee Park shootout went down

    The footage from the five officers involved totals more than 145 minutes.

  • Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China

    A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks.

  • Trans Woman Now in Men's Prison After Impregnating 2 by Consensual Sex

    But her advocates point out that she's being treated differently than other inmates involved in consensual relationships.

  • Bodycam footage of 4-year-old who shot at police at McDonald’s released

    Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Utah McDonald's where a 4-year-old fired a gun at officers back in February.

  • California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase

    Andrew Cachu was released six years into a 50-year murder sentence in November with help from LA DA George Gascon. Deputies arrested him again Wednesday night.