Samaritan House opens up emergency shelter space amid winter storm

Jan. 12—Samaritan House is working with other members of Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana to prepare for winter storm overflow at its main shelter during the subzero forecast for this weekend.

In anticipation of dangerously low temperatures, the organization has created space for more individuals, families and veterans to seek shelter during the storm, according to a press release. Samaritan House officials also are working with other organizations to find the appropriate place for people based on individual needs.

The organization's shelter program policy allows residents to stay inside when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

All shelter residents will be expected to maintain and abide by the program's participation agreement, which includes safety and behavioral expectations while staying in Samaritan House, according to the release.

Samaritan House officials encouraged homeless residents to seek shelter as soon as possible to prevent cold weather injuries. They are warning people against sleeping in vehicles or attempting to brave the conditions on their own.

Samaritan House has collaborated with other entities to ensure procedures are in place to keep vulnerable populations safe when all shelters have reached maximum capacity, the group said in the press release. Samaritan House is the chair of the Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana's emergency shelter subcommittee, and this follows protocol for its emergency shelter plan, enacted during dangerous weather and state of emergencies, among other scenarios.

Those seeking more information can refer to Samaritan House's Facebook page for the most updated information on operations and any changes during the current conditions.

Those in need of shelter can call the facility directly to inquire about bed availability at 406-257-5801.

