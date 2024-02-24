Samaritan House receives another $750,000 grant for shelter expansion

Feb. 24—The Samaritan House received another grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to go toward expanding its facilities.

Executive Director Chris Krager said the $750,000 grant puts fundraising about halfway to the $16.9 million needed for the project, which will allow the Kalispell shelter to house 85 more people per night.

The nonprofit also received a $750,000 grant at the end of 2023 from the Department of Commerce. Krager said the project, named Building Stability, includes the addition of 18 two-and three-bedroom apartments for free and reduced family-style housing, a shelter overflow that accommodates 30 individuals and 16 single occupancy units for homeless veterans. These will be built in the old Army Reserve Armory, located at 1110 Second Street West.

"This is the answer to the homelessness scenario in the area. We have been working with the state and lots of resources put together to make this happen. So, we're excited about it," Krager said.

He said he and lobbyists recruited this funding during the last state legislative session.

"It was really something I learned a lot about, I have never done anything like that before," Krager said. "It's encouraging that [going to the Legislature] can help. I definitely will consider it for the future."

The expansion project has been in the works for about four years. When the federal government closed the Army Reserve Armory, it was obligated to donate the space to a high-priority cause such as homelessness. In December, Krager told the Daily Inter Lake the renovation and expansion of the building will create the first dedicated housing for homeless veterans in Kalispell. The facility will also include a new large cafeteria that will be able to seat up to 126 people for meals.

Krager said the shelter serves between 95 and 105 people every night. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Montana had the highest percentage of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness between 2007 and 2023 at 515%. Idaho and Washington state also make up part of the top five states in that category, with 275% and 195%, respectively. The report shows Montana had the second highest percentage of unaccompanied youth who are homeless at 76%, again between 2007 and 2023. Montana was also among five states that did not decrease their number of homeless veterans in that timeframe.

The latest grant is part of the $5 million given by the Montana Department of Commerce to 10 nonprofit organizations to support homeless shelters with new construction, capital improvements and shelter space acquisition for Montanans who are experiencing homelessness, according to a release from the department. The funding is through Commerce's Emergency Shelter Facility Grant Program.

"Through these Emergency Shelter Facility grants, we are able to provide vital support to organizations that provide a safe place to stay for those who are currently unhoused," Montana Department of Commerce Director Paul Green said in a release. "Commerce continues to rapidly respond to housing issues across the state by leveraging federal and state funding opportunities to increase the availability and accessibility of affordable housing."

Krager said he hopes to break ground on the new facility in April, around the same time as Samaritan House's 17th annual Cowboy Up 2024 auction. The yearly fundraising event features items donated from Flathead Valley businesses, with funds going to support shelter operations. Tickets for the auction go on sale March 1 and more information can be found at cowboyupmt.com.

More information about the Samaritan House, including how to donate to the expansion project, can be found at samaritanhousemt.com.

