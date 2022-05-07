Samaritans hold Tupelo burglary suspect until police arrival

May 6—TUPELO — Bystanders at a Belden truck stop held a burglary and assault suspect until police could arrive Thursday morning.

Tupelo police were called to Love's truck stop at 4602 McCullough Boulevard around 10 a.m. May 5 for a car burglary. Police learned that Kenneth Greichen, 64, of Mooreville, had not only burglarized an auto but also allegedly assaulted the car's owner when they confronted him.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said Good Samaritans held the suspect until police could arrive on the scene..

The owner did not have any injuries. Greichen was still in possession of the stolen property, as well as drug paraphernalia.

During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $7,500.

