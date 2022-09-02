Same attacker sought for 2 sexual assaults at DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus this week

Police are looking for the person responsible for two sexual assaults — one at a DePaul University dorm and another at the student center on the Lincoln Park campus this week, according to a school security alert.

The latest attack, a non-consexual sex act, happened Wednesday evening at Corcoran Hall, 910 W. Belden Ave., and on Monday the same attacker made “nonconsensual physical contact” during an event at the Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave., the alert said.

DePaul Public Safety is “actively investigating” the crimes,

Chicago police had no information immediately.