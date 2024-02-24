The same fallacy that fuels nostalgia for coal miners is determined to keep us poor today

They say history is written by the winners. Well, not in the case of the miners’ strike, which marks its fortieth anniversary next month. With each passing year since Arthur Scargill’s futile revolt, the National Union of Mineworkers has been further romanticised.

We gloss over the fact that the strike was illegal, disowned by the TUC and ultimately ruinous to coalminers. We forget the violence, the intimidation, the playground abuse aimed at children of working miners. We push aside the memory of David Wilkie, a taxi driver in South Wales, who was killed when two strikers dropped a concrete post from a bridge onto his car because he was driving a “scab” to work.

We forget that the free Polish trade union, Solidarnosc, condemned the NUM for seeking, not to improve working conditions, but to bring down an elected government. We forget that Scargill called the Polish dissidents “an anti-socialist organisation which desires the overthrow of a socialist state”. Even Labour was equivocal about the business. Neil Kinnock did appear on a picket line, but maintained throughout that Scargill should have called a ballot to make the strike legal.

Public opinion, though you wouldn’t think it from the anniversary coverage, was solidly against the NUM. A Gallup poll at the end of 1984 found that 52 per cent of people backed the government, and only 26 per cent the miners.

Yet, four decades on, the episode is recalled as some sort of ideological war waged by an extremist prime minister against the working classes. Look at the films which memorialise the strike: Brassed Off, Billy Elliot, Pride. Their narrative runs something like this. Margaret Thatcher, presumably out of pure sadism, hated heavy industry. She set out to destroy the unions, mobilising the police and the intelligence services against the NUM. The miners – honest, decent and manly in their stained overalls and soot-covered faces – were overwhelmed, and their defeat opened the door to a decade of corporate greed.

The curious thing is that this narrative took hold just as we recognised how ecologically unfriendly coal was as an energy source. Indeed, the people most sentimental about Scargill tend also to be the most hardline on decarbonisation. They have taken doublethink to a new level: mining coal good, burning coal bad.

Even opponents of the strike, these days, sound shifty and apologetic. Yes, they say, it was a traumatic business, if sadly unavoidable. Coal had been unviable since cheap oil began to flow from the Middle East in the 1950s, and the discovery of North Sea gas was the final straw. By 1984, the taxpayer was losing £3 on every ton of coal mined. While the closures were, of course, miserable for the men who lost their livelihoods, there was no alternative when the cost of digging the coal was higher than its market value.

Perhaps an apologetic tone is appropriate. The sheer number of jobs in those collieries, with their attendant local industries, meant that sudden redundancy fundamentally altered the nature of mining villages. The closure of the pits was bound to be different from the closure of, say, Blockbuster videos (which employed 60,000 people) because the effect was so much more concentrated.

A colliery was far more than a place of work. In a pit village, it was also the social and cultural centre. When the mine closed, the way of life it had sustained – allotments, a brass band, galas, sports teams, family days out – disappeared. Who wouldn’t want to preserve those things? Who wouldn’t regret their passing?

Forty years on, though, we should be able to see the economic shift in perspective. Do we really want to send men to do brutalising and filthy work underground? Breathing coaldust causes lung diseases, and miners often suffered, too, from conditions related to working with vibrating machinery, from hearing loss and from mesothelioma. Do the nostalgics think that it would have been better, taking everything together, to have kept those mines open – whether from the point of view of taxpayers or of miners?

The wistfulness people feel when they look back at the era of heavy industry stems from the widespread belief that economic growth exists to sustain jobs rather than the other way around. The early nineteenth century French economist Frédéric Bastiat called this fallacy “Sisyphism” after the mythical Greek tyrant who was sentenced by the gods to spend all eternity pushing a boulder up a hill only for it to roll back down each day. Bastiat asked acerbically whether, by their own logic, the Sisyphists would prefer barren farmland, since it would take more people to grow food on it.

In our domestic lives, we recognise the advantages of labour-saving technology. No one laments the work “destroyed” by their dishwasher. But extend the same argument to industry and many of the same people turn Luddite, fretting that automation makes human tasks redundant.

Similar concerns surface in every generation. “The idea that the utility and importance of an industry are to be measured by the employment which it gives to labour is so deeply rooted in human nature that economists can scarcely claim to have taken the first step towards its eradication,” wrote the Canadian mathematician Simon Newcomb. That was in 1893. Today, the first step has still not been taken.

What the economist Bryan Caplan calls “the make-work fallacy” seems to be hardwired into our genome. In the 19th century, there were widespread fears that mechanising agriculture would destroy jobs and turn farmworkers into vagabonds. These newfangled “factories”, clever men averred, would never employ enough people.

In the 20th century, the same argument was applied to services. The “real” jobs, we kept being told, were in manufacturing. What were all the former factory-workers going to do? Cut each other’s hair? Flip burgers? Now, in the 21st century, the bogey-man is AI. And yet, every time, people end up being released from tougher jobs into better ones, and living standards rise.

Two hundred years ago, 95 per cent of working adults were engaged in food production. They had to be, or the world would have starved. Now, that number has fallen to 3 per cent. What happened to everyone else? Did they, as predicted, become an army of hungry vagabonds? Of course not. They were released to produce things that no one had previously dreamed of: pharmaceuticals, cars, life insurance, videogames.

Yet, at every turn, people have decried technological advance, insisting that the jobs they remember from their childhoods are somehow more genuine than newer ones. The fallacy that makes us nostalgic for coalmining also makes us want to hang onto what is left of heavy industry and makes us fear intelligent machines.

During the 1980s, Britain went from being a poor, indebted, strike-ridden country, with fixed wages and prices and double-digit inflation, to being the most successful economy in Europe. That shift did not just happen. It took place because the Thatcher government stopped misallocating resources, allowed unsustainable industries to give way to profitable ones, and stood aside to permit innovation.

Yes, that process was painful. But how many coalminers of that era would want their grandsons to have jobs like theirs?

Today’s children are unlikely to have “a job” at all, at least not as we understood that word in the 20th century. Rather, they will find themselves constantly freelancing, retraining and adapting. Yet they will know riches that their grandparents could barely have imagined.

Jobs are not an end in themselves. They are a means to an end – that end being greater prosperity. If we can enjoy a higher standard of living while working shorter hours in less demanding jobs, so much the better. And, believe it or not, this is what has been happening these past two centuries, as the proportion of our lives spent at work dwindles and our living standards improve.

“Wealth increases as the ratio of results to effort increases,” wrote Bastiat. “Absolute perfection, whose archetype is God, consists in the widest possible distance between the two”. Tout à fait, Frédéric. Tout à fait.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.