New year, same feud: UK-EU resume talks on Brexit trade spat

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, greets EU post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic as he arrives for a meeting at Chevening in Kent, England, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Top negotiators from Britain and the European Union are meeting in hope of resolving their a thorny dispute over Northern Ireland trade. (Ben Stanstall/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Britain and the European Union to rebuild their relationship, as she and bloc’s top Brexit official met Thursday for talks on a thorny dispute over Northern Ireland trade.

Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic were meeting at Chevening House, the foreign secretary’s official country retreat in southeast England.

Truss urged the EU to show a “pragmatic approach” to resolving problems that have soured the relationship since Britain left the 27-nation bloc last year.

“As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland and allows us to unleash the full potential of our relationship,” she said.

Sefcovic said he wanted “stability” and “predictability” for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. sharing a border with an EU member and where wrangling over post-Brexit rules has been centered.

As part of the divorce deal, the two sides agreed to keep Northern Ireland inside the EU’s tariff-free single market for goods to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

That created a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. even though they are part of the same country. The arrangement has brought red tape and supply problems for some businesses, and it has angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests.

Truss was appointed Britain’s lead EU negotiator last month after Brexit Minister David Frost quit, citing disillusionment with the Conservative government’s policies on issues including taxation and COVID-19.

Brexit negotiations made limited progress under Frost, perceived by many EU officials as an intransigent hard-liner. Truss has struck a warmer tone and was welcoming Sefcovic with an all-British dinner of Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and Kent apple pie.

But Truss has so far stuck to Britain’s insistence that the EU remove its top court from its role in resolving any disputes over the Brexit agreement — an idea the bloc flatly rejects.

The U.K. is seeking major changes to the arrangements and has threatened to use an emergency break clause to suspend parts of the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement if no solution is found. That would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war between the U.K. and the 27-nation bloc.

The EU accuses Britain of failing to respond positively to its “far-reaching proposals” to ease the burden on Northern Ireland businesses.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU court rejects cities' bid to curb car emissions

    The European Union's top court dismissed a complaint on Thursday brought by the cities of Brussels, Madrid and Paris against the European Commission in which they accused it of setting car emissions limits for nitrogen oxides too high. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) thereby overruled an earlier judgement in favour of the cities from the General Court, the EU's second-highest chamber, which prompted an appeal by Germany, Hungary and the Commission. The case revolves around the Commission's introduction after the 2015 Dieselgate scandal of real driving emissions testing to complement laboratory procedures and its setting of emission limits on nitrogen oxides for light passenger and commercial vehicles.

  • Berlin might drop opposition to EU plans for women's quota on company boards

    The new German government is taking a fresh look at EU efforts to introduce a quota for women on company boards, a spokesman said on Thursday, raising the chances that European legislation that has been stalled since 2012 may finally be unblocked. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she would make a new push at boosting women's representation on company boards. Germany and some Nordic and Baltic states in the past resisted such a quota, arguing the matter should be settled at a national level.

  • EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

    The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.

  • UK's Truss seeks to break ice with EU over N.Ireland trade

    UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday hosted her first face-to-face meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, aiming to thaw frosty relations over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

  • Blue Nashville to be split into three red congressional districts

    Nashville will be split between three conservative congressional districts, according to a map released Wednesday by Republican lawmakers.Why it matters: The map sets the stage for a new political reality in the state capital, which has had Democratic representation in Congress for decades.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under the plan, which is expected to have an easy path to approval, slivers of Davidson County would be lumped together with suburban

  • Senate passes bill to award Emmett Till, his mother Congressional Gold Medal

    The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to posthumously award Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor Congress can give. Why it matters: Till's death in 1955 and his mother's decision to hold an open casket funeral helped spark the civil rights movement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Till, who was 14 at the time, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists.Ti

  • South Africa's 'King Khoisan' arrested over cannabis plants at president's office

    Protesters planted the cannabis in a vegetable garden near the South African president's workplace.

  • 'No money left': Lebanese telcos close to meltdown as cable thieves thrive

    Lebanon's telecom duopoly, once cash cows for the state, used to allocate most of their spending on wages, rent and infrastructure. Now revenues have nosedived, and the biggest cost for Alfa and Touch is diesel for the power generators that - with the country's economic meltdown causing national blackouts on top of a currency crash - they use to run the creaking telecom network. "We are in crisis management mode without being able to look at all at long-term problems or see what the overall solutions are because we're distracted by daily matters," Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm told Reuters.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment ‘Desperate’ Trump Was Triggered By A Onetime Ally

    "You know that makes Trump crazy," the late-night host said.