Same folks, different tokes. Why absurdly written marijuana issue is terrible for Ohio

I'm not opposed to the legalization of marijuana, but the terribly slanted 50-page, 23,000-word document on which we will vote Tuesday is the wrong way to get there. It would likely to cause harm to a lot of Ohioans, mostly kids.

Our organization and I have a 25-year history of fighting Big Tobacco.

In Columbus and nationally, we helped lead the fight to prohibit smoking in indoor workplaces, raise the tobacco sales age to 21, and end the sale of the flavored tobacco and vape products that have been so rapidly addicting our kids.

We’ve made considerable progress, but tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. because, for far too long, the industry wrote its own rules with devastating consequences. Let’s not make that same mistake again.

What strikes me about the proposed adult-use marijuana law is how closely it follows the tobacco industry playbook.

Like the proposal Ohio voters rejected in 2015, Issue 2 is another legalization attempt funded in large part by the companies and investors that would benefit from it.

As we saw with tobacco, putting an industry in charge of regulating itself is a recipe for disaster.

I'm not saying marijuana is as bad as tobacco, but both industries clearly realize that their business model depends on getting kids hooked early. Same folks, different tokes.

Let me give you some examples.

High levels of nicotine more quickly addict kids, which is why tobacco companies secretly boosted nicotine levels for decades. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana, and this proposal prohibits the government from setting a THC limit below 35% for plants or below 90% for extracts.

These are much, much higher limits than any other state. To put that in perspective, the average potency of marijuana purchased illegally is about 15% THC.

Selling such intensely potent products makes no sense whatsoever — unless you're interested in addiction, not casual use.

Likewise, we know that flavored tobacco products hook kids.

The marijuana proposal opens the door for flavored products including candy-like sugary, THC-laden gummy bears that attract not only teens but also toddlers.

In the last 5 years the number of younger kids poisoned by marijuana edibles has risen from 200 per year to 3000. Terrifying.

The tobacco industry also tried—and still tries—to blame kids for their tobacco use, obscuring the role of tobacco companies and retailers.

Issue 2 lays the groundwork for that same dynamic. A teenager’s first use of a fake ID would be a criminal offense punishable by six months in jail. The penalty against the shop that willingly made the sale? None listed.

In addition, learning from the experience of tobacco regulation, most states charge a hefty marijuana retail licensing fee that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars. Such fees provide funds needed for effective regulation and discourage the proliferation of pop-up shops.

But under Issue 2, the license fee is limited and could only cover minimum administrative costs. Again, it’s the industry that benefits.

Through decades of fighting the tobacco industry, we’ve learned what works to protect kids. Much of it is missing from this industry-supported proposal.

Given the polling numbers, it seems very likely this absurdly written initiative will win. The good news is that if it does pass, the legislature will then have the opportunity to amend the most egregious sections.

I'm going to vote "no", not because I'm in any way a prohibitionist, but because if we can keep this election close enough, our elected lawmakers may feel empowered to do just that, making our kids and ourselves a lot safer.

