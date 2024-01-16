Same great white shark pings off Florida coast around Christmas, New Year's and MLK Day
Hello, Penny! The 10-foot, 3-inch great white shark weighing 522 pounds pinged off the coast of Cape Coral on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Penny pinged at 12:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15.
It's the latest Sunshine State ping for the shark, which has, ahem, made waves from the East Coast to the West Coast of Florida the past several weeks. And, interestingly, MLK Day was the latest holiday that the apex predator's Ocearch tracker recorded a stop. Penny pinged around different coasts in Florida around Christmas (Dec. 23, 2023, and Dec. 27, 2023) and New Year's Day (Jan. 2, 2024), according to ocearch.org.
Two other great white sharks tagged by Ocearch pinged in Florida this holiday weekend:
Crystal, a 10-foot-long, 460-pound shark, pinged at 11:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, several hundred miles off the coast of Panama City.
Keji, a 9-foot, 7-inch, 578-pound shark, pinged at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, several hundred miles off the coast of Pensacola.
Great whites are the ocean’s most feared predator. Typically, they can grow to more than 21 feet long and can weigh more than 2,500 pounds.
Penny pinged in yesterday near #KeyLargo, Florida! We met this 10ft 3in juvenile female #WhiteShark in April of this year near Ocracoke, NC and are excited to see where she spends her winter. Track Penny on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker: https://t.co/EPTdOS9Z9E#FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/HdwwnnJN5X
— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 28, 2023
Sharks "pinging" around the holidays isn't new, and it's probably coincidental. Here's a list of other holiday pings from Ocearch sharks.
The waters off the coast of Flagler Beach had a 1,400-pound visitor on New Year's Day. A 13-foot great white shark named Breton pinged off the Flagler Beach at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024. Interestingly, a look at Breton's Ocearch track show its pings over a two-year period resemble a shark.
A 10-foot, 8-inch great white shark named Andromache pinged off the coast of Marco Island a week before Thanksgiving (which was Nov. 23, 2023). It's not the first time the 341-pound shark swam in that area. A look at Andromache's Ocearch track shows the shark pinged off the coast of Marco Island almost around the exact same time a year prior, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 (Thanksgiving that year was Nov. 24).
Miss May, a 10-foot, 2-inch-long great white shark, surfaced three times — 8:21, 9:48 and 10:31 p.m. May 5 or Cinco de Mayo 2018 — at Patrick Air Force Base and Satellite Beach. If you're counting social media holidays, the great white pinged six times in one day in one area — 6:09, 6:23, 8:06, 8:16, 8:54 and 9:11 p.m. — off Port Canaveral on May 4, 2018 (May the Fourth Be With You).
In 2018, a tiger shark named DeMott pinged off the coast of Melbourne, a day before Thanksgiving, and great white shark Katharine pinged off the coast a day after — on Black Friday 2018 (see below). DeMott, an 11-foot, 5-inch long tiger shark weighing 607 pounds, pinged at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, off the coast of Melbourne and Palm Bay.
Katharine, a 14-foot-long great white shark, pinged off the coast of Brevard County twice on Black Friday 2018. Katharine, the great white shark, pinged at 9:21 a.m. off the coast of Melbourne, then at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, off the coast of Palm Bay.
Savannah, an 8-foot, 6-inch great white shark, surfaced off the coast of Cocoa Beach on Memorial Day weekend 2018, on May 26.
Hilton, a 1,326-pound great white shark, pinged off the coast of Titusville on April 1, 2018, (No joke, April Fool's Day).
Miss Costa, a great white shark weighing 1,668 pounds, pinged off the coast of Melbourne and Titusville on Feb. 11, 2018, a few days before Valentine's Day. The 12-foot, 5-inch-long shark then pinged off the coast of Palm Bay and Sebastian that same day, then again between Titusville and New Smyrna Beach on Feb. 12.
Savannah, an 8-foot great white shark weighing 460 pounds, pinged off Cape Canaveral on Jan. 1, 2018. Ocearch tweeted about that visit on New Year's Day: "8ft 460lbs female white shark @SharkSavannah pings southbound off the Canaveral National Seashore!"
Contributing: Kim Luciani, USA TODAY Network-Florida
Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Great white shark tagged by Ocearch pings near Marco Island on MLK Day