Same great white shark pings off Florida coast around Christmas, New Year's and MLK Day

Hello, Penny! The 10-foot, 3-inch great white shark weighing 522 pounds pinged off the coast of Cape Coral on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Penny pinged at 12:51 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

It's the latest Sunshine State ping for the shark, which has, ahem, made waves from the East Coast to the West Coast of Florida the past several weeks. And, interestingly, MLK Day was the latest holiday that the apex predator's Ocearch tracker recorded a stop. Penny pinged around different coasts in Florida around Christmas (Dec. 23, 2023, and Dec. 27, 2023) and New Year's Day (Jan. 2, 2024), according to ocearch.org.

Two other great white sharks tagged by Ocearch pinged in Florida this holiday weekend:

Crystal, a 10-foot-long, 460-pound shark, pinged at 11:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, several hundred miles off the coast of Panama City.

Keji, a 9-foot, 7-inch, 578-pound shark, pinged at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, several hundred miles off the coast of Pensacola.

Great whites are the ocean’s most feared predator. Typically, they can grow to more than 21 feet long and can weigh more than 2,500 pounds.

Penny pinged in yesterday near #KeyLargo, Florida! We met this 10ft 3in juvenile female #WhiteShark in April of this year near Ocracoke, NC and are excited to see where she spends her winter. Track Penny on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker: https://t.co/EPTdOS9Z9E#FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/HdwwnnJN5X — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 28, 2023

Sharks "pinging" around the holidays isn't new, and it's probably coincidental. Here's a list of other holiday pings from Ocearch sharks.

Contributing: Kim Luciani, USA TODAY Network-Florida

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Great white shark tagged by Ocearch pings near Marco Island on MLK Day