'The same old thing has failed my people': Why this black mayor in Mississippi is endorsing Bernie Sanders

As the mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba represents Mississippi's largest city of Democratic primary voters.

In February, he endorsed Bernie Sanders for the party's nomination, securing a coveted endorsement from a progressive rising star and underscoring the Vermont senator's decades of organising history in communities where other presidential candidates have rarely stepped foot.

Days later, Joe Biden's resurgent campaign won crucial victories in the party's race for the nomination, with older black voters carrying Biden's win in several states.

When the then-34-year-old Lumumba was elected in 2017, he promised to make Jackson "the most radical city on the planet." His father, Chokwe Lumumba Sr, who served as mayor before his death in 2014, arrived in Mississippi from Detroit in the 1970s and launched a career in black activism.

His son's overwhelming election in 2017 — receiving 94 per cent of the vote — didn't reflect the rising tide against the legacy of white supremacy in the state but the fruits of radical black organising in the south, which has long argued that the region is not a red-state stronghold but a seat of black power held hostage by conservative legislatures enshrined through gerrymandering and systemic racism.

As a rising progressive Democrat in the Deep South, he was courted by Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg for his endorsement.

First, Lumumba and several other mayors representing majority-black cities in the South — Steve Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans and Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama — asked for the campaigns to consider "a kind of human rights and development agenda that is essential for our cities to meet the needs of residents and move our economies forward."

Combined, their cities represent nearly 2 million people, including 345,000 Democratic voters, and 196 Democratic delegates.

"And because our states' presidential primaries occur in the first few months of the presidential primary season, we fully intend to make the challenges our cities face and the priorities of our Southern communities front of mind for your campaigns," the mayors wrote in a letter to the campaigns.

The mayors urged for policies that address poor air quality and environmental concerns in a region where the poorest are the most vulnerable to the climate crisis and refinery pollution, and where cuts to federal housing and food programmes have threatened housing stability and overburdened community food pantries.

Their letter called for public transit and infrastructure investments, a higher federal minimum wage, bolstering federal safety nets, health policies that support black mothers and indigenous families, and other commitments to economic, social and racial justice.





Mississippi is often ranked as the least-healthiest state in the US, from the stark numbers of children in poverty to the rates of low birth weights.

"When people asked me how I felt the morning after Donald Trump was elected, I told them, 'I woke up in Mississippi,'" Lumumba tells The Independent. "When we're told the country is experiencing success economically, or we're told that we're dealing with the recession — we don't feel it in Mississippi. We're always at the bottom. We're at the bottom when it comes to wealth, education and health, and none of those things are coincidental."

The state's poor health outcomes also underline his support for a Medicare for All, Sanders' signature policy plan to guarantee equal access to healthcare for all Americans through a nationalised platform.

"If the right to vote was the struggle of the 20th century, the right to healthcare must be the struggle for the 21st century," Lumumba says. "We look at it like it's some outlandish goal when nations all around us are doing it. ... The value of a human life should not be attached to your net worth."

Jackson also is a college town, with thousands of people living in and around the city while attending, working for or serving students from the region's seven universities. Sanders' proposal to eliminate college debt begins to repair "a dynamic where we're telling our children they can be anything they want to be yet we're attaching this financial burden to them," Lumumba says.