Same-sex couple recreates iconic WWII celebration kiss

After seven months in the Persian Gulf, Bryan Woodson was overjoyed to see his husband Kenneth.

Woodson was the lucky winner of a lottery to be the first of over 300 returning sailors to greet their family. But the couple's greeting is causing a lot of controversy.

In an all white outfit, Kenneth ran into Bryan's arms, and the lovers recreated the iconic World War II D-Day photo. 'When I saw Bryan, I lost all control and ran over to him,' Kenneth told Yahoo Lifestyle.

See Also: 6 passengers fall ill on flight from Cleveland to Tampa

The photo, released by News 4 Jax, immediately caused an uproar on social media. 'How sad that your station has dropped to such a low as to show a gay couple kissing,' one viewer said.

"How many people are now trying to explain to young kids why 2 men were kissing. very disgusting," said another.

But others are showing their support. On Naval Station Mayport’s Facebook page, people wrote, “A new twist on an old favorite! Love it!” and “I wish my Husband would kiss me like this!”

The newly reunited couple isn't letting any of the comments bother them though. “We’re showing our love for each other — we’re not hurting anyone,” Kenneth explained. "There are people who see the beauty in it. As for those who don't, have a nice day."