A same-sex infuencer couple are running a 'donor sperm giveaway' on Instagram, and people don't know how to feel

Allie and Sam married in September 2019. YouTube/Allie and Sam

A same-sex influencer couple launched a "donor sperm giveaway" on Instagram.

Wives Allie and Sam, who call themselves an "LGBT travel couple," are giving their followers the chance to win "1 vial of donor sperm (of your choice)," with free shipping included.

The giveaway is a partnership with sperm bank Fairfax Cryobank. To enter, you have to like the post, follow Allie and Sam as well as Fairfax Cryobank, and tag your friends in the comments.

While other same-sex couples undergoing the IVF process thanked Allie and Sam for the opportunity, others questioned doing sponsored content for a sperm bank.

"Imagine telling a child that they came from an instagram giveaway," writer and podcast producer Jake Arlow wrote on Twitter.

Allie and Sam married in a rooftop ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia in September 2019, according to a YouTube video about their nuptials.

They recently said on Instagram that they've been together for almost six years.

As well as their sizeable Instagram following, the couple have 24,700 subscribers on YouTube, where they share videos about their home, relationship, and travels.

They regularly do sponsored posts on Instagram, and two days ago launched their "donor sperm giveaway."

"We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family!" the couple wrote on Instagram.

To enter, all you have to do is like the post, follow Allie and Sam as well as Fairfax Cryobank, and tag your friends in the comments.

The post has now been liked over 13,800 times, with many people expressing their excitement in the comments.

"We just started our IVF process," wives Monica and E.V. Ventura wrote. "This would be a dream / big time saving in the already huge bill. Thank you for the opportunity ladies!"

Another follower added: "My wife Allie @allyoop1213 and I are just starting the process. We have been looking at @fairfaxcryobank - this would be such a huge help!!!"

After screengrabs of the Instagram post were shared on Twitter, others acknowledged the giveaway was "odd," but they also noted how expensive the process can be.

Not everyone feels so positively about the concept of a sperm donor giveaway, though.

"Imagine telling a child that they came from an instagram giveaway," writer and podcast producer Jake Arlow wrote.

After her tweet started to trend, Arlow added that she is a lesbian and was "literally so glad sperm banks exist," but was simply "commenting on the absolutely wild nature of doing spon con for a sperm bank."

Another Twitter user named Lizzy said: "At first I did not realize it was a 'partnership' and I thought they just had, like...leftovers? I honestly am not sure which way is weirder."

"I am without words," writer Dana Piccoli said.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Tyler Oakley shared the tweet, writing: "do they care what i do with it or."

Insider has reached out to Allie and Sam as well as Fairfax Cryobank for comment.

