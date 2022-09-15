Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Senate Gets Delayed Until After Midterm Elections

Laura Litvan and Steven T. Dennis
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Senate vote on legislation to ensure federal recognition of same-sex marriage is being delayed until after November’s midterm elections as backers continue to seek enough Republican votes to get the bill passed, one of the bill’s lead sponsors said.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said she fully expects to round up enough votes for it to clear the Senate.

“We’re very confident the bill will pass,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine have been negotiating an amendment on religious liberty language aimed at attracting GOP support. All Senate Democrats support the bill, but the legislation will need support from at least 10 Republicans to move ahead on the legislation under the Senate’s filibuster rule.

“I think we’ve threaded the needle on the religious liberty concerns,” Collins said. “We’ve taken a lot of input.”

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, another co-sponsor, said the prospects for a big bipartisan vote likely will improve after the election. He said they’ve made changes on the religious liberty front but some people need more time to digest the changes, and said “that’s understandable.”

The delay is a setback for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had vowed to bring the bill up for a vote this month. That would have forced Republicans to take a stand on the issue -- which has broad public support -- just before the election. But failing to get the bill passed now also would have been a blow for Democrats and likely diminished chances for passage later.

Schumer’s spokesman, Justin Goodman, declined to comment after Baldwin made her remarks.

Portman said moving the vote until after the election would take the “political sting” out of the issue, and the amendment on religious liberty would ultimately get more Republicans to support it. He said it’s important that it pass to give same-sex couples assurances that they have the legal support that they need.

The House in July approved similar legislation on a bipartisan 267-157 vote. The House will have to vote again if the religious freedom amendment is included by the Senate.

The legislation would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage for federal purposes as between a man and a woman and was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court. It would give federal recognition to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages and require interstate recognition of marriages. States could still refuse to issue marriage licenses for same-sex couples.

The legislation grew out of concerns that the current conservative-leaning Supreme Court could overturn the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that established the right of same-sex couples to marry. After it overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the court should review other “due process precedents,” including the ruling in Obergefell.

Conservative organizations have been trying to head off passage in the Senate. In a July letter to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, the heads of groups including the Heritage Foundation and the Family Research Council wrote that the House bill “is a startling expansion of what marriage means—and who may be sued if they disagree—that threatens the freedom of numerous “decent and honorable” Americans of different faiths, creeds, and walks of life who wish to live consistent with their deeply-held beliefs.”

(Updates with Collins, Portman beginning in fifth paragraph)

