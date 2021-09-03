Same suspect likely responsible for 4 break-ins, sexual assault since March, CMPD says

Police are searching for a suspect in a series of apartment break-ins since March, including one sexual assault, in southwest Charlotte.

The suspect also stole property from one woman and frightened two others on Quercus Cove Court, near Tyvola Centre Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

On March 9 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering call at an apartment in the 5600 block of Quercus Cove where a woman told officers that an unknown suspect had stolen her property.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 17, officers responded to the another breaking and entering call in the same block. When they arrived, a woman told them someone sexually assaulted her after breaking into her apartment.

On July 23 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Quercus Cove Court to check an attempted breaking and entering call. Once officers arrived, a woman told them she was in bed when she heard her bedroom window open, police said. The suspect fled after she yelled at him, the woman told police.

The most recent incident happened on Aug. 8 shortly after 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of Quercus Cove, police said. Officers responded to a call from a woman who said she heard noises and noticed someone had tampered with her window. When the woman made her presence known, the suspect ran away, she told police.

The same suspect is likely responsible for each of these cases, police said.

In response to these incidents, CMPD said it has increased its presence in the area through bike patrols and walking beats.

“The public is encouraged to keep all doors and windows locked at all times and utilize exterior lights,” CMPD said in a news release Friday. “If you return home and find signs that a burglary has taken place, immediately go to a safe place and call the police. If you see a burglar in action, get a good description of the person and call the police immediately.”

Anyone with information about these cases can leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.