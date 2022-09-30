Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area

Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area.

On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be related to others that happened in the area within the same time frame.

In the beauty supply burglary, the suspects used a 2004 GMC Yukon to ram the windows and doors of the business to get inside.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

