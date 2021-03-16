'Sames issues have arisen again and again': LAPD mishandled George Floyd protests last summer, report finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A scathing new report has found that the Los Angeles Police Department was "reactive, rather than proactive" in response to city unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The report, commissioned by City Council June 2020 and released March 10, 2021, concluded that the LAPD was unprepared for unrest and disregarded rules for mass arrest and crowd management — historically a pattern within the department.

The LAPD's response to the protests sparked intense backlash lastsummer, with videos of officers hitting protesters with batons and social media posts detailing illegal detainment conditions. Hundreds of people were injured as a resuilt..

"It is unfortunate that the same issues have arisen again and again, with the Department being unable or unwilling to rectify the problem," the 101-page report said, referring to the LAPD's ill-prepared response to 1992 protests surrounding the acquittal of white officers in the beating of Black driver Rodney King, as well as the 1965 Watts Riots, where 34 people died — two-thirds of whom were shot by police, according to the Associated Press.

The department allowed the situation to spiral out of control, using force against nonviolent protestors and arresting committers of minor offenses, the report concluded. This was because they were unprepared and untrained for the protests, leading to rash decision-making, the report said.

The report was also critical of high ranking officers in the department, writing that leadership exacerbated already chaotic scenes by shifting strategies, issuing conflicting orders, and not observing a chain of command. The report also found that miscommuinications extended beyond high-ranking officers: secret “shadow teams” of undercover officers were sent into crowds without the means of sharing their intelligence to commanders.

LAPD funding slashed by $150 million;money to be rerouted to community programs

Policing the USA: Floyd family attorney: As Derek Chauvin trial begins, progress shows the power of protests

In response to the report, the LAPD released a statement saying that its chief, Michel Moore, had “taken responsibility for activities over the summer,” and that officers had received training since the summer's protests.

"It is our Department's commitment to facilitate people's ability to express their First Amendment rights, while ensuring that those who prey upon others are unable to disrupt public safety, commit acts of violence, or destroy property," the statement said.

On Saturday, 11 people were arrested in Los Angeles at protests marking one year since the death of Breonna Taylor. Video posted to Twitter showed officers firing projectiles toward protesters, as well as people climbing on the hood of a police cruiser, which then accelerated and sent them to the ground.

The report “makes clear we need to see better training, policies, and procedures” to ensure police can facilitate peaceful protests while maintaining safety, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, according to the Los Angeles Times. The LA City Council also voted in July to reduce the LAPD’s nearly $2 billion budget by $150 million, instead rerouting the money towards community programs.

The report is the first of three on the LAPD's response to the summer protests.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LAPD mismanaged George Floyd protests, an independent new report says

Recommended Stories

  • US immigration: Disaster agency Fema brought in to help with child migrant surge

    US-Mexico border facilities are under pressure amid a rise in the number of unaccompanied children.

  • 'Our ancestors' dreams come true': Deb Haaland becomes the nation's most powerful Native American leader

    Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo Native American, has been confirmed as Interior secretary. She's also the nation's first Indigenous Cabinet member.

  • North Korea 'not responding' to US contact efforts

    The Biden administration has tried several ways to get in touch with North Korea, officials say.

  • A man died from a gunshot wound. Is it linked to a South Beach shooting?

    First, came reports that there was a shooting Monday night near the 100 block of Sixth Street in South Beach.

  • Wintry weather leads to pileup in Minnesota

    Twitter user @Faemorpheus captured a scary scene on camera after wintry weather caused cars to slide off the highway near Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 15.

  • Rising encrypted app Signal is down in China

    Chinese users of the instant messenger Signal knew that the good times wouldn't last long. The app, which is used for encrypted conversations, is unavailable in mainland China as of the morning of March 16, a test by TechCrunch shows. The website of the app has been banned in mainland China since March 15, according to censorship tracking website Greatfire.org.

  • Catholic order commits to making $100 million in U.S. slavery reparations

    Jesuit priests pledged Monday to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the Catholic order as part of a new racial reconciliation initiative in the U.S., the New York Times first reported.Why it matters: It's one of the biggest moves by an institution to atone for slavery, and "the largest effort by the Roman Catholic Church to make amends for the buying, selling and enslavement of Black people," church officials and historians told the NYT.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Protests over systemic racism in the past year have pushed lawmakers and companies to make or consider making reparations for slavery.Details: In a "first-of-its-kind partnership" among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers, the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation was created by the GU272 Descendants Association and the Jesuits "in the pursuit of racial healing and justice," per a statement from the Catholic order.The foundation is "rooted in the events of 1838, when 272 enslaved men, women and children were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana," according to the statement.A New Orleans bank later acquired by JPMorgan Chase used these enslaved people as collateral. JPMorgan will serve as a co-trustee and provide planning and advice as well as other services. What to expect: The group aims to support educational aspirations of descendants for future generations and actively enage, promote and support programs and activities that "highlight truth, accelerate racial healing and reconciliation, and advance racial justice and equality in America," per the statement."The Foundation aims to develop a full understanding of, and reconciliation with, the numerous institutions of higher education and other entities that profited from slavery," the statement added.Of note: The pledge is much less than the $1 billion called for by descendant leaders to the Catholic order.But the Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, and Joseph Stewart, the foundation's acting president, told the Times this remains the long-term goal.I am privileged to have been part of the dialogue process that led to the creation of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. The Gospel calls us to confess the sin of Jesuit slaveholding and to work for racial justice. https://t.co/wWum6G4lOM— Fr. Tim Kesicki, SJ (@FrTimSJ) March 16, 2021 Go deeper: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

    Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday in addition to the 74 killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were torched, according to advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). In further violence overnight, a medical worker in the Dawbon area of Yangon said one person died and six were injured after security forces broke up a protest. "We had to flee ... because they (security forces) threatened if we didn't leave the body they would shoot us," the worker said by telephone, asking not be identified.

  • Azealia Banks and artist Ryder Ripps have ended their relationship

    After three weeks of engagement, Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps say they are no longer in a relationship.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Capitol Police officer suspended after anti-Semitic tract found near work station

  • Andrew Cuomo accuser says governor had a preoccupation with ‘large size of his hands’

    Charlotte Bennett spoke to investigators for four hours about ‘sexually hostile work environment’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Yangon protesters defiant as five killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14). Protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades as security forces lobbed tear gas canisters.At least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said.Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces. At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

  • A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

    First-timers include Amanda Seyfried for “Mank," Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal.” The best director category has even fresher faces, with only one repeat nominee, David Fincher, among the five up for the coveted Oscar. 8 — Career nominations for Glenn Close, who is up for best supporting actress this year for “Hillbilly Elegy.”

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Look

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.