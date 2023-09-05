Sami Zayn Gives Jey Uso an Ucey Welcome to Raw

TechCrunch

Meta today announced that it will be pulling the plug on Facebook News in the U.K., Germany and France starting in early December. Facebook News, for the uninitiated, is a curated news section for publishers introduced by Meta back in 2019, existing in its own dedicated tab within the main Facebook interface. It was first introduced in its domestic U.S. market, before going international starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France.