Samir Shah set to be announced as new BBC chairman, sources claim

Samir Shah has a 40-year career in TV and has worked across several positions at the BBC - Handout/Handout

Samir Shah is set to be announced as the new chairman of the BBC, sources claim.

The 71-year-old veteran TV executive will take over from Richard Sharp, the former Goldman Sachs banker who resigned earlier this year, the Financial Times reported.

Shah, whose television career spans four decades, was previously the non-executive director of the BBC, as well as serving as the head of current affairs.

This is a breaking news story please check back later for updates.

