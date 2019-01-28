Samko Timber Limited (SGX:E6R) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll look at Samko Timber Limited (SGX:E6R) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Samko Timber:

0.27 = Rp57b ÷ (Rp2.1t – Rp1.5t) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Samko Timber has an ROCE of 27%.

Check out our latest analysis for Samko Timber

Is Samko Timber’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Samko Timber’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Forestry industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Samko Timber’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Samko Timber has an ROCE of 27%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving.

SGX:E6R Last Perf January 28th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Samko Timber has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Samko Timber’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Samko Timber has total assets of Rp2.1t and current liabilities of Rp1.5t. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 71% of its total assets. Samko Timber’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Samko Timber’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity! Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.