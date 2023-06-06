Sammamish Official Resigns After Anti-LGBT Comments During Public Meeting

A member of the council for the city of Sammamish, Washington, resigned on June 5, after making comments critical of Pride month and the LGBTQ+ community during a planning meeting on June 1.

During the Planning Commission meeting, member Wassim Fayed asserted that members of the LGBTQ+ community were “promoting diseases and infestation into the minds of our kids in schools.”

“God created us as a male and a female, and to go against the creation of God and to spread diseases in the community is something that we should speak up against," he said.

On Monday afternoon, the City of Sammamish condemned Fayed’s comments.

“Shortly after this statement was sent out, Fayed offered his resignation to the mayor, which the mayor accepted. The resignation was effective immediately,” the city said in a statement. Credit: City of Sammamish via Storyful