Sammy the Sasquatch uses trauma-informed care to teach Portland kids about shooter drills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An effort is underway to teach young kids about active shooter drills in schools in a trauma-informed way that they can understand.

“Locks, Lights, Out of Sight” was the messaging kids at Portland Public Schools heard when it comes to what they should do during a lockdown, thanks in part to a children’s book, Sammy the Sasquatch: Welcome to Crittertopia.

Faubion Elementary School second-graders even got a special visit from Sammy and Friends Tuesday to help convey important messages about what to do at school during an emergency.

In 2022, 50 active shootings claimed 100 lives and injured hundreds more, according to the FBI’s most recent data. This grim reality is all the more reason why Sammy the Sasquatch author Claire Marie said it’s important to inform kids about what to do during a lockdown, in a developmentally-appropriate way.

“All emergency drills are important and lockdown is the hardest one to talk with kids about, especially really young kids,” Marie said. “And so I just came up with the story initially to help myself have a more trauma-informed approach. And the more that I did it in classrooms, the more that folks were interested.”

In total, 14 PPS schools received this lockdown drill training on Tuesday. The training will continue throughout Oregon to get kids prepared.

Those who are interested in teaching these lessons at home can find more information and a link to the Sammy the Sasquatch book on the official Sammy and Friends website.

