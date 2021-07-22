Samoan seasonal workers sing during Australian hotel quarantine

·1 min read

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia's strict hotel quarantine requirements leaves most people frustrated and angry, but a group of quarantined seasonal workers from Samoa sang from their hotel room balconies in Hobart to say thank you instead.

Taking their lead from someone conducting outside the hotel, they sang a Samoan hymn called "U'a Fa'afetai, u'a malie mata e va'ai", which is about expressing thankfulness to what one's eyes can see.

They were also doing this to thank the Australian Defence Force, police and government for their efforts, according to Dennie Teniseli, who filmed the video on June 18 not long after the group flew in.

Australia has since March 2020 shut its international border to non-citizens but it has allowed just over 1,500 people from the Pacific to temporarily enter and work on farms in a bit to ease labour shortages.

They were completing quarantine requirements, before travelling on to Victoria state to work on farms and in meat shops.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; and Kokkai Ng; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo virus cases hit 6-month high 2 days before Games open

    Tokyo is currently under its fourth state of emergency, which will last until Aug. 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympics that start Friday and end Aug. 8. Fans are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences at a few outlying sites. “What we have worried about is now actually happening,” Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa said at a weekly news conference.

  • U.S. Justice Dept issues new policy on communications with White House

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday handed down new policies governing the Justice Department's interactions with the White House aimed at minimizing political interference in law enforcement, the Justice Department said. Garland said in a statement that the new policies further "longstanding Departmental norms of independence from inappropriate influences" and "the principled exercise of discretion.” The new rules, which follow criticism of Justice Department actions under Republican former President Donald Trump, generally prohibit prosecutors from discussing pending or contemplated law enforcement investigations with White House officials, although there are exceptions for matters of national security, according to a memo released by the Justice Department.

  • Minnesotans rejoice as Canada readies to open its border

    Canada's decision to fully open the border to vaccinated Americans next month was met with relief from many in Minnesota."We are ecstatic," Tricia Heibel, president of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, told us. "It's the best opening news we've had in over a year now."Driving the news: The Canadian government announced Monday that it will lift a 14-day quarantine requirement for vaccinated Americans beginning Aug. 9. Why it matters: The ban on nonessential travel at the border, w

  • Mexican wolf breeding program gets boost from zoo

    Five gray wolf pups born at Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo are giving a boost to efforts to broaden the endangered species’ genetic diversity amid continuing efforts to reintroduce the animals to the wild decades after they were reduced to captive populations. The pups' father, Rhi, alerts them every midday to the delivery of breakfast, in the form of chicken and quail meat brought by zookeeper Jorge Gutiérrez, 58.

  • Pandemic goes on for the unvaccinated, Biden tells Trump-area town hall

    CINCINNATI (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated, as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to undermine progress against the pandemic and slow the country's economic rebound. Biden fielded roughly a dozen questions from Democrats and Republicans about the economy and crime, infrastructure and the filibuster, in a Cincinnati district that Trump won by a heavy margin. Swiftly rising coronavirus cases across the United States and abroad have fueled fears of a resurgent pandemic and rattled stock markets as the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be taking hold.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will ‘most likely’ accept bitcoin again when it becomes more eco-friendly

    Tesla will 'most likely' resume accepting bitcoin as a form of payment once the mining rate for the cryptocurrency reaches 50% renewables, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation, remarks that are in line with statements he made last month on Twitter. Tesla started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in February, the same time that the company purchased a historic $1.5 billion in bitcoin — before reneging on its decision just three months later, citing environmental concerns. Cryptocurrencies get a bad rap for energy usage because they do indeed use up an awful lot of energy, at least many of them do.

  • Madagascar police, after months of investigation, arrest six over plot to kill president

    ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) -Madagascan police this week arrested six people, including a foreign national, on suspicion of plotting to kill the president, after months of investigation, officials said. Andry Rajoelina was sworn in as president of the Indian Ocean island country in 2019 after a hard-fought election and a constitutional court challenge from his rival. The statement did not specify the nationality of the foreign nationals.

  • Bitcoin climbs as Elon Musk says Tesla 'likely' to accept it again

    The firm had said in May it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency over environmental concerns.

  • Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

  • Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

    A minister's claim that no Covid deaths were reported from a lack of oxygen has sparked anger.

  • The biggest hurdles facing the bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Chris Meekins, Healthcare Policy Research Analyst at Raymond James, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the biggest hurdles in the bipartisanship.

  • Denver’s pivot from police is gaining popularity nationwide

    What started as a pilot program to reimagine policing primarily in downtown Denver is now expanding citywide and piquing interest across the country. Driving the news: The City Council this week voted to boost the STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) program by $1 million, on top of $1.4 million already allocated from the 2021 city budget. The new funding will allow the program to grow from one van to four; increase its 16-hour operating days from five to seven; expand from one team to six; and

  • A 41-room castle in New York in need of major repairs is listed for sale at just under $100,000. Take a look inside.

    From detailed crown molding to Gothic-style fireplaces, the 8,282-square-foot home is a bargain. The only catch? It's uninhabitable.

  • I spent 7 nights in a 185-square-foot, windowless room on the Carnival Vista, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

    Insider's reporter thought the cabin on the Carnival Vista ship was surprisingly spacious. Meanwhile, the airplane-like bathroom felt cramped.

  • This Luxury Cruise Line Adds Solo Cabins to Its Fleet — and They Come With Balconies

    The single-occupancy cabins will make their debut in 2023.

  • Cruise superfans share 10 common mistakes they see passengers make

    Insider's reporter spoke with avid cruisers on the vaccinated Carnival Vista, and they shared mistakes other passengers make - and what to do instead.

  • Thailand Limits Domestic Travel As COVID-19 Cases Surge

    Travel within Thailand is getting more complicated.

  • Only one U.S. airline ranked among the 10 best in the world — here’s who came out on top

    Many people are taking to the skies again after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination — so which airline should they choose? According to AirlineRatings.com’s annual ranking, their best bet is Qatar Airways, which topped the travel search site’s list of the Top 20 carriers around the world. To be included in the list, an airline must have achieved “a seven-star safety rating,” the website noted.

  • LOKI’s TVA Headquarters Is a Real Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

    The large, science-fiction-esque Time Variance Authority building in Loki is actually a real life hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, which you can visit. The post LOKI’s TVA Headquarters Is a Real Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Chicago's renewed COVID travel advisories could be a preview of things to come

    Chicago added three states and a U.S. territory to its COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday.The big picture: State and local-level travel rules were a blunt-force approach to slowing the pandemic last year — and ones that often proved difficult to actually enforce. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut with vaccination rates in many states stalling and concern about the more contagious Delta variant growing, it's possible that they ma