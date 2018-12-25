Samoth Oilfield Inc. (CVE:SCD) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Samoth Oilfield Inc. (CVE:SCD).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Samoth Oilfield Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when President Leonard Jaroszuk sold CA$140k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of CA$0.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19% of Leonard Jaroszuk’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Leonard Jaroszuk. Notably Leonard Jaroszuk was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$425 worth of shares.

Leonard Jaroszuk ditched 5.40m shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.05. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:SCD Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Does Samoth Oilfield Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Samoth Oilfield insiders own about CA$1.5m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Samoth Oilfield Insiders?

An insider hasn’t bought Samoth Oilfield stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn’t make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Samoth Oilfield is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

