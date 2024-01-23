Sample ballots set for 2024 primary elections

Jan. 23—Sample ballots for the 2024 primary elections have been set as both Republican and Democrat candidates work to convince voters to pick them as their party's nominee.

This year's primary election, which is set for March 12, will include candidates running for the President of the United States, one of Mississippi's two seats in the U.S. Senate and the state's four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On the Democrat ballot, President Joe Biden stands unopposed to become his party's nominee in the general election on Nov. 5. He is joined by Rep. Bennie Thompson, a longtime congressman representing Mississippi's second congressional district, who is running for another term, as well as Jarvis L. Gordon in District 3 and Craig Elliot Raybon in the fourth congressional district, all of whom are also running unopposed in the primary.

In Mississippi's first congressional district, Democrats Dianne Black and Bronco Williams are vying for the top spot to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Trent Kelly in the November general election.

Rounding out the Democrat field is Ty Pinkins, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Rodger Wicker for one of Mississippi's two U.S. Senate seats.

On the Republican ticket, former president Donald Trump will be joined by Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy to be the Republican presidential nominee.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said in a news release announcing the sample ballots that although DeSantis and Ramaswamy have withdrawn from the election, they have not filed the necessary paperwork to be removed from the ballot in Mississippi.

"Both candidates were notified about the requirement pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 23-15-1091," Watson said.

In the senate race, Sen. Wicker faces primary challenges from Dan Eubanks and Ghannon "The Colonel" Burton.

In the house, incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly stands unopposed as the Republican nominee for the first congressional district, as does incumbent Rep. Michael Guest in District 3. Rep. Mike Ezell, who is wrapping up his first term representing Mississippi's fourth congressional district, faces primary challengers from fellow Republicans Carl Boyanton and Michael McGill.

Lastly, in the second congressional district, voters will cast their votes in a three-way race between candidates Taylor Turcotte, Ron Eller and Andrew Scott Smith to decide which candidate will go on to face Rep. Thompson in the general election.

Other candidates

While the deadline for candidates for primary races to qualify was Jan. 12, several non-partisan races will also be decided in 2024.

The Nov. 5 general election will also feature candidates for Mississippi Supreme Court seats, Court of Appeals, Election Commissioners from districts 1, 3 and 5 and some school board seats. Candidates in those races have a deadline to qualify of Feb. 1.

Lauderdale County voters will also see candidates for the 12th Chancery Court of Mississippi on the November ballot in a special election called by Gov. Tate Reeves. Reeves, in June, appointed longtime attorney Amanda Trawick Rainey to serve as 12th District Chancellor in place of Larry Primeaux, who retired in March 2023 after 16 years on the bench.

Candidates for chancellor must be at least 26 years old, be a qualified elector of the 12th Chancery District, have been a citizen of Mississippi for five years and have at least five years experience as a practicing attorney. As of Jan. 23, Rainey is the only candidate listed by the Secretary of State's office as having qualified for the office.

For more information about the 2024 elections, sample ballots, important dates and more, visit sos.ms.gov/elections-voting.

