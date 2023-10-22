We sampled apple cider and doughnuts around Holland. Here's what we thought.

HOLLAND — With the temperatures cooled, the colors of the leaves changing and Halloween just around the corner, fall is in full swing in West Michigan.

In recognition of the season, your favorite Holland Sentinel taste teste duo, photographer Cody Scanlan and reporter Mitchell Boatman, set out to try some fall favorites — doughnuts and apple cider.

We raked together some options, carved the list and scarfed down our samples to let you, our readers, know where to go for your fall treats. And yes, we wrote that sentence just to string together three straight fall puns.

Without further ado, our thoughts:

Post Family Farm

We Had: A pumpkin doughnut with cinnamon sugar, apple cider

Cody: The cinnamon sugar doughnut is a classic fall treat and this was exactly what I wanted. A good cakey consistency and plenty of sugar. It pairs well with the cider which, in itself, has plenty of spicy fall flavors.

Mitchell: A well executed doughnut that isn’t too dry or too dense. It’s just right. The pumpkin flavor is there but not overpowering. Definitely a suitable fall treat. The cider was good and just had that classic fall cider taste you look for this time of year.

Crane's in the City

We Had: A plain apple cider doughnut, apple cider

Mitchell: This was the only doughnut of the bunch I'd had before — my wife and I served them at our wedding last year. To me, it’s a perfect fall doughnut. Even without the cinnamon sugar, there’s a good sweetness to it. The cider is good, but just doesn’t quite have the “fall” flavor that I got from Post.

Cody: The doughnuts from Crane's are good. A soft and moist doughnut with good flavor. They're also a good size. I could definitely down a few of those in a row. The gallon of cider was the most apple-y tasting of the three we tried. They pair together as well as you would expect.

Bowerman’s on Eighth

We Had: A glazed blueberry doughnut, hot apple cider

Cody: The blueberry doughnut is more complex than the two previous, more traditional fall doughnuts, but that's OK. It packs a lot of blueberry flavor with a good glaze on top. The hot apple cider we sampled was a cozy fall drink.

Mitchell: I was expecting a strong blueberry flavor here, but holy cow is this doughnut packed with blueberry. You get exactly what you’re looking for with plenty of sweetness. The hot apple cider is perfect for a fall walk around downtown or through the woods to see the colors of the leaves.

DeBoer Bakkerij

We Had: A cinnamon cronut

Mitchell: It was maybe a little unfair to go with the not-quite-a-doughnut in a doughnut tasting, but here we are. A solid offering that, as the name implies, looks like a doughnut from the outside and more of a croissant on the inside. A tasty treat, but one that I think pairs better with coffee than cider.

Cody: The cinnamon cronut, while not exactly a doughnut, was tasty. The croissant part of the food kept things buttery and flakey while the doughnut shape and toppings added some cinnamon flavor. I could've gone for more cinnamon.

Final Rankings

Cody Doughnuts: Post Family Farm, Bowerman’s, Crane's, deBoer

Mitchell Doughnuts: Crane's, Bowerman’s, Post Family Farm, deBoer

Cody Cider: Post Family Farm, Crane's, Bowerman’s

Mitchell Cider: Post Family Farm, Bowerman’s, Cranes

