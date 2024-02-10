Feb. 9—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Friday, Feb. 9. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 733, to replace the statue of the Robert C. Byrd with a statue of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, James Madison, and Arthur I. Boreman, placed in each corner of the rotunda of the Capitol. Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, co-sponsor.

— SB 735, to prohibit the use or sale of abortifacients and to enact criminal penalties and permit private causes of action for supplying abortifacients. Taylor, co-sponsor.

— SB 740, to create a new criminal offense of manipulating a photograph, image, video clip, movie, or similar recording containing sexually explicit conduct by the insertion thereof of a visual image of an actual minor so as to create the appearance that it is a minor engaged in the sexually explicit conduct.

— SB 741, to create the criminal offenses of creating, producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing with intent to distribute visual depictions artificial intelligence created child pornography when no actual minor is depicted.

— HB 5531, to increase the salary of correctional officers by 12 % when there is no explicit promotion. Delegates Joey Garcia, D-Marion, John Williams, D-Monongalia, co-sponsors.