Jan. 12—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Friday, Jan. 12. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 302, to authorize a child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention for schools.

— SB 303, to amend the penalty of simple possession of marijuana (less than 15 grams) from a misdemeanor crime to a civil violation.

— SB 307, the Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, to provide for a death penalty: provides for procedures and standards and automatic review of the penalty, for commission of murder in the first degree.

— SB 309, to create and authorize a state child and child care tax credit.

— SB 313, to require doula services to be covered by Medicaid and PEIA.

— SB 320, to remove the requirements for wineries to serve food in order to serve and sell wine by the glass or bottle ; to allow the service of wine in glasses and sale of wine in bottles and glasses for consumption on winery properties both indoors and outdoors ; and to permit the sale of wines made by West Virginia wineries at West Virginia wine festivals.

— SB 326, to create the West Virginia Black Lung Program and grant entitlement for pain and suffering for occupational pneumoconiosis. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, sponsor.

— SB 338, to allow the Legislature to file suit against the governor to faithfully execute the laws passed by the Legislature.

— SB 341, to provide bonuses for unused days of personal leave for school personnel, including professional and service employees.

— SB 343, to require state intuitions of higher education, to the extent feasible, to provide to their students without charge and in a manner that protects student confidentiality, transportation to and from a local hospital for a trained health care provider to administer a sexual assault forensic medical examination kit where a student seeks support after experiencing sexual violence.

— SB 383, to increase the required medical coverage from various providers relating to autism spectrum disorders. Caputo, sponsor.

— SB 386, to legalize the personal use and possession of cannabis by adults. Caputo, sponsor.

— SB 399, to make it unlawful to harm, attempt to harm, or kill a police dog that is under the control of a law-enforcement or corrections officer who is acting in official capacity.

— SB 440, governor's bill, to set the salaries for the new secretaries of Health, Human Services and Health Facilities at $175, 000 each.

— HB 4642, the West Virginia Small Business COVID Relief Act established, to establish a grant up to $25, 000 for small businesses in West Virginia that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— HB 4643, he Child Support from Conception Act, to include expenses associated with the pregnancy and birth of a child as payable medical expenses for a non-custodial parent as part of child support award.

— HB 4645, to prohibit the private ownership or operation of prison facilities.

— HB 4675, to require that in elections for candidates for public office, all registered voters shall produce a valid identifying document containing a photograph in order to vote. Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, sponsor.

— HB 4676, to authorize the Public Service Commission to reduce rates for residential utility customers who are residents of a small community with fewer than 1000 residents. Mallow, sponsor.