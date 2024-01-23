Jan. 22—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Monday, Jan. 22. Local sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.

— SB 495 and 496, to clarify that race discrimination includes discrimination based on certain hair textures and styles. SB 496, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, sponsor.

— SB 497, to proscribe rent control.

— SB 499, to permit the care of a patient by telemedicine across state lines.

— SB 501, creates and defines the felony offense of cruelty to animals.

— SB 506, to eliminate the restriction to carry a firearm on the state Capitol Complex grounds.

— SJR 6, a proposed constitutional amendment to authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations which choose to incorporate. Sens. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, Randy Smith, R-Tucker, co-sponsors.

— SJR 7, to propose an amendment to the Constitution to provide that in all elections held in West Virginia only citizens of the state who are citizens of the United States are qualified to vote.

— HCR 43, requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the potential of Cheat Lake as a state park and the potential economic and social impacts if this area is turned into a park or left for future development. Delegate Debbie Warner, R-Monongalia, lead sponsor ; Delegates Geno Chiarelli, Joe Statler, both R-Monongalia ; Evan Hansen, Anitra Hamilton, both D-Monongalia ; Buck Jennings, George Street, R-Preston, co-sponsors.

— HB 4743, to require medical professionals to obtain consent for a medical resident to treat a patient in advance of the appointment or procedure.

— HB 4962, prohibiting city or town from requiring hotel or motel participation in housing voucher programs ; prohibiting county from requiring hotel or motel participation in housing voucher programs ; and prohibiting a housing authority from requiring hotel or motel participation in housing voucher programs.

— HB 4963, to prohibit the use of deep fake technology to influence an election