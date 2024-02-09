Feb. 8—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Thursday, Feb. 8. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 717, to prohibit the sale of tobacco product to individuals younger than 21.

— SB 720, to create the Stop Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Deep Fake Media Act.

— HB 5523, to authorize cancellation of voter registration records for individuals who are no longer West Virginia citizens and have obtained a driver's license in another state. Delegate Buck Jennings, R-Preston, co-sponsor.

— HB 5527, to allow persons who have a concealed carry license to carry a concealed handgun in or on the grounds of any primary or secondary educational facility. Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, co-sponsor.

— HB 5528, to remove certain caps on renewable energy generating facilities and to remove the sunset date. Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, co-sponsor.