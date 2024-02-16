Feb. 15—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Thursday, Feb. 15. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 801, to establish a tax on the production of electricity from wind and solar collection for distribution to the counties to be distributed to the volunteer fire departments in that county. Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, co-sponsor.

— SB 809, allowing races on county or municipal roads when the race is sanctioned by the local governing authority and the road is closed to other traffic.

— SJR 9, a proposed constitutional amendment, "Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety." Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, sponsor.

— SCR 29, calling on the Biden administration, federal agencies, and Congress to reevaluate proposed restrictions on the chemical industry, ensuring that regulations are based on sound science, promote innovation, and support supply chain resiliency. Sens. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, co-sponsors.

— SR 42, Supporting Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas' constitutional right to self-defense. Clements, Oliverio, Smith, Taylor, co-sponsors.