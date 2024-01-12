Jan. 11—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Thursday, Jan. 11. Local sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.

— SB 201, providing exemption from state severance tax for coal sold to coal-fired power plants located in West Virginia.

— SB 202, requiring certain municipalities to pay for incarceration of inmates.

— SB 203, requiring political action committee to disclose contributors' names and addresses to secretary of state.

— SB 206, to raise the interstate highway speed limit to 80 mph.

— SB 224, prohibiting certain funding and involvement or attendance of minors to drag shows.

— SB 230, creating the WV Coal Marketing Program ; Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, sponsor.

— SB 237, criminalizing engaging in adult cabaret performance where it may be viewed by a minor.

— SB 246, removing rape and incest exception to obtain abortion ; Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, sponsor.

— SB 280, allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design.

— SB 284, Fetal Heartbeat Act ; Smith, sponsor.

— SB 285, allowing county commissions to impose amusement tax ; Smith, sponsor.

— SB 292 and HB 4629, the Hunger-Free Campus Act, which requires the Higher Education Policy Commission to establish a grant program to address food insecurity among students enrolled in public institutions of higher education and appropriates $1 million.

— SB 296, making syringe exchange services programs unlawful.

— HB 4018, to establish a procedure for election observers during any election and at any voting or ballot-reviewing and ballot-counting location within the state.

— HB 4597, to reduce the amount of personal income tax paid by West Virginia taxpayers to $0 for those earning $60, 000 or less TWEET @DominionPostWV