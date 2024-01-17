Jan. 16—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Tuesday, Jan. 16. Local sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.

— SB 456, to address and define public camping in public spaces, create a penalty, and address existing ordinances.

— SB 459, to increase the senior citizens' tax credit for property tax paid from $20, 000 to $30, 000. Governor's bill.

— SB 464, to establish residency requirements for candidates seeking nomination and election to United States Congress. Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, lead sponsor ; Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, co-sponsor.

— SB 465, to prohibit schools from starting an instructional day any earlier than 7:45 a.m. Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, lead sponsor ; Sens. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, Taylor, co-sponsors.

— SB 468, to amend required courses of education to include human growth and development related to pregnancy and human development inside the womb ; required methods of presenting this instruction and adding a human growth and development curriculum to be known as the Baby Olivia Act ; and to authorize the Attorney General to sue for any violation of the Baby Olivia Act. Smith, Taylor, co-sponsors.

— HJR 13, proposed constitutional amendment requiring two-thirds majority for bills containing tax and fee increases.

— HJR 14, proposed constitutional amendment to give registered voters the powers of initiative, referendum and recall at all levels of state government.

— HJR 16, to set term limits for secretary of state ; state auditor ; state treasurer ; attorney general ; or commissioner of Agriculture.

— HB 4761, to require the Division of Personnel to reduce the time of hiring process to four weeks from the date an application for employment is closed.

— HB 4763, to create the Behavioral Health Workforce Initiative within the Higher Education Policy Commission. Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, co-sponsor.

— HB 4767, to provide an across-the-board raise for teachers' minimum salaries to bring about parity with teacher salaries in surrounding states. Statler, co-sponsor.

— HB 4768, to increase the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia from two to four program participants per medical school. Statler, co-sponsor.

— HB 4770, to provide the Public Service Commission the authority to require electric utilities to develop and implement plans for the efficient use, conservation and reduction of electricity usage. Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, lead sponsor.

— HB 4782, to prevent municipalities from targeting protected businesses with planning and zoning ordinances more restrictive than those placed upon other businesses ; known as the Second Amendment Business Protection Act. Delegates Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, Amy Summers, R-Taylor, co-sponsors.

— HB 4784, to establish the requirement that in order to award a siting certificate for a wind energy system, the minimum distance from a wind turbine to the closest residence be two miles. Chiarelli, Delegate Buck Jennings, R-Preston, co-sponsors.

— HB 4793, to permit the manufacture in a limited amount of alcoholic liquor for personal use only and not for sale. Chiarelli, co-sponsor.

