Feb. 14—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Wednesday, Feb. 14. Local sponsors and cosponsors are noted.

— SB 777, to create prohibitions on the illegal entry into or illegal presence in this state by a person who is an alien, and to provide for the enforcement of those prohibitions and certain related orders, including immunity from liability and indemnification for enforcement actions.

— SB 784, to authorize the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to assist with border security in the state of Texas.

— SB 792, to provide Medicaid coverage for postpartum healthcare.

— SCR 28, directing the secretary of state to remove President Joseph R. Biden from the primary and general election ballot in this state as an eligible candidate for the office of president of the United States in 2024.