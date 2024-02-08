A sampling of bills introduced Wednesday, Feb. 7
Feb. 7—MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced Wednesday, Feb. 7. Local sponsors and co-sponsors are noted.
— SB 690, to create a commission on West Virginia Agritourism to review and investigate means of preserving our farmland and growing our agricultural tourism and agricultural economic development. Sens. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, Randy Smith, R-Tucker, Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, co-sponsors.
— SB 715, Stop the Bleed Act to require each county school board to develop a bleeding-control program including bleeding-control kits.
— HB 5503, the Resign to Run law, providing restrictions on qualifying for public office ; providing that no person may qualify as a candidate for more than one public office, whether federal, state, district, county, or municipal, if the terms or any part thereof run concurrently with each other ; and resignation.
— HB 5504, to provide that funds from the Lottery Education Fund, the State Lottery fund, and the Excess Lottery Fund be used for early childhood education in the state. Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, co-sponsor.
