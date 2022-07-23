Sampson County sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to a stolen vehicle call

A Sampson County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a stolen car was found shot and seriously wounded early Saturday morning.

The deputy was airlifted to a regional trauma center and was undergoing surgery Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy’s name and the nature of the injuries have not been released.

The sheriff’s office says one suspect has been arrested but that deputies are still looking for a second man who may have been involved.

The shooting took place on Hayne Stretch Road, outside Roseboro, shortly after 2 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to a call about a stolen motor vehicle and found the vehicle and two men near where Hayne Stretch meets Butler Island Road.

“Shortly after making contact with the suspects, the deputy called for assistance,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. “A second deputy responding to the scene discovered that the initial responding deputy had been shot.”

The injured deputy was taken by patrol car to Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton before being airlifted.

Meanwhile, officers from several agencies, including the State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s departments in neighboring Bladen and Cumberland, began searching for two men thought to be involved.

At about 4:45 a.m., they arrested Michael A. Walthall Jr of Pennsylvania on nearby Sir Lane. The sheriff’s office has not released additional information about Walthall, 36, including what charges he faces.

Deputies were still searching for a second man Saturday morning.