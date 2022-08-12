Sampson Oguntope sentenced to life in prison for 2012 Slaton murder

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Sampson Oguntope, 31, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole in the 2012 shooting death of the 89-year-old woman he sexually assaulted.

Oguntope appeared Friday morning before District Judge John McClendon in the 137th District Court pleaded guilty to a count of capital murder in connection with the Feb. 21, 2012 shooting death of 89-year-old Faye Bowen Gray. He spoke softly as he answered McClendon's questions about his plea bargain with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.

He admitted to killing Gray in the course of committing the offense of burglary of a habitation.

Oguntope entered his plea about a week after he was found competent to stand trial after nearly a decade of treatment to restore his competency.

He was set to go to trial in September, court officials said.

Defendant's are deemed incompetent if a court determines that they are unable to understand the legal process or work with their attorneys in their defense. The issue is separate from insanity, which deals with the defendant's mental state when a crime was committed.

A psychologist diagnosed Oguntope with schizoaffective disorder bipolar, saying his mental illness manifested in paranoia and delusions that kept him from being able to work with his attorneys in developing a defense strategy.

Dr. Megan Thoene told the court that in Oguntope's last two evaluations resulted in determinations that he was competent. She said it appeared that Oguntope was able to set aside his delusions and stop his thoughts when they wandered and continue the evaluations.

Oguntope's charge stems from a Lubbock Sheriff's Office investigation after first responders found Gray with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head while her 21-year-old caregiver was also injured in the head.

Earlier in the day, Slaton police questioned Oguntope after following up on reports from several residents about a man knocking on doors in Slaton. Oguntope said he was looking for a woman he knew and had just gotten the wrong house.

Police officials said the man, later identified as Oguntope, asked residents when they planned to leave for work, how long they planned to be gone and when they expected to return.

One of the residents, who reported being questioned by Oguntope, called Slaton police reporting he saw Oguntope's white Honda sedan pull into the parking lot of the Knights Inn on U.S. 84 in Slaton.

Two officers responding to the motel about 8:40 a.m. approached Oguntope who said he had stopped to use wireless Internet at the motel. The officers did a quick database search of Oguntope but did not find warrants or any red flags and left without taking him into custody.

Three hours later, Slaton police received a 911 call reporting a woman bleeding in the 1400 block of West Crosby Street, where Gray's caregiver was seriously wounded as she fled on foot to seek help.

Officers responded to her location and to Gray's home.

The caregiver gave police a description of the assailant and his vehicle, which resembled Oguntope.

Meanwhile, investigators searched Oguntope's home in the 3600 block of Marshall Avenue and discovered evidence indicating someone bled in the home as well as possible transferred blood evidence from another, undisclosed location.

Investigators also took note of an ironing board sitting in a small hallway in Oguntope's home, reporting they noticed the pad had an undisclosed substance on it, according to an arrest warrant.

